World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United Kingdom
  5. MICA
  6. 2017
  7. The Queen’s College  / MICA

The Queen’s College  / MICA

  • 09:00 - 21 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Queen’s College  / MICA
Save this picture!
The Queen’s College  / MICA, © Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jim Stephenson Courtesy of MICA Courtesy of MICA © Fisher Studios + 24

  • Structural Engineer

    Dewhurst Macfarlane & Partners + Eckersley O Callaghan

  • M&E Consultant

    Atelier Ten 

  • QS

    PSP Construction Consultants

  • Client

    The Queen’s College Oxford
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. We have completed a major underground extension to, and refurbishment of The Queen’s College Library in Oxford. The 17th Century Library is considered one of the nest existing in Oxford, both in terms of its collection and grand building, although has long been overused and overcrowded. The new Library provides an additional 800m2 of space (doubling its size) and includes a new light-filled reading room; an archive for Queen’s historic Antiquarian collection; a new Peet library of Egyptology and a multi- purpose room for collaborative learning. The new Library sits beneath a new garden set at a subtle slope providing a new continuous rooflight into the slope of a Ha-Ha. The new rooflight brings light and extraordinary views to the spaces below. The existing Library has been liberated by the extra space and has been able to be returned to its existing arrangement and grandeur providing a single generous entrance to all three library levels.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MICA
Courtesy of MICA
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design employs 21st Century technologies allied with traditional trades and crafts to create a crisp and simple new interior with the conservation of historic spaces. We have also married large-format, frameless glass with rich tailor-made oak carpentry which lines every wall maximising the use of the precious site.

Save this picture!
© Fisher Studios
© Fisher Studios

The project dates back to 2005 and is one of the final projects that Rick Mather worked on. Our appointment followed a double-competition which narrowed down both the site and solution for the extension. Having been on hold for 6 years the project restarted in 2014 the scheme has been further developed and completed by the longstanding team. For the commission we also completed Conservation Architecture work together with Landscaping which are both new in- house skills in MICA.

Save this picture!
© Fisher Studios
© Fisher Studios
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The new library has benefitted from its position in the ground and uses both new and established environmental technologies. 50m deep piles transfer thermal energy from deep below the building to the new air handling and heating/cooling coils in the plantroom. This technology works both to pre-heat the buildings heating systems in the winter and vice-versa in summer using the known thermal stability of the deep ground temperatures. The low energy strategy provides for both the new underground building and now also provides heating and cooling for both levels of the existing Library.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United Kingdom
Cite: "The Queen’s College  / MICA" 21 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891191/the-queens-college-mica/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »