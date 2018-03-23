World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. Ghana
  5. CCTN Design
  6. 1992
  7. Ghana National Theatre / CCTN Design

Ghana National Theatre / CCTN Design

  • 05:00 - 23 March, 2018
Ghana National Theatre / CCTN Design
Ghana National Theatre / CCTN Design, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. The Ghana National Theatre is located at the intersection of Accra’s main thoroughfares. The National Theatre comprises 1500 seats in its auditorium, an exhibition hall, a rehearsal hall, and an open-air theater.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The design of the structure was inspired by the fiery passion of African arts: abstract mosaic murals; local dances with crisp rhythms and powerful movements; and sculptures evoking power and feeling. The project made use of three square blocks, rotated, bent, and deconstructed, to build up an architectural image with a wild sense of power, delicate yet romantic, with the interior space and the exterior form being built in a unified pattern. As a structure clearly influenced by the regional culture, the completed National Theatre became the landmark building of Accra City, thanks to its unique artistic shape. It was not just recognized and celebrated by the people of Ghana but was also used as a decorative pattern on the cedi, Ghana’s paper currency.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Sketch
Sketch
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Acclaimed by architects around the world, the project was also selected to form the collection of “20th-Century World Architecture,” compiled by the Union of International Architects (UIA).

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
