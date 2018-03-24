World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Taillandier Architectes Associés
  6. 2017
  7. Les Carrés de Bellefontaine / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Les Carrés de Bellefontaine / Taillandier Architectes Associés

  • 05:00 - 24 March, 2018
Les Carrés de Bellefontaine / Taillandier Architectes Associés
Les Carrés de Bellefontaine / Taillandier Architectes Associés, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe
Text description provided by the architects. In the southwest of Toulouse, “Les Carrés de Bellefontaine” consists of a mixed-use program: collective social housing, a professional training center, a restaurant and private office spaces.

Plan RDC
The project is composed of 5 apartment blocks 4 stories high and implemented according to the historic north/south Mirail masterplan drawn by the architect George Candilis in the sixties.

© Roland Halbe
The main blocks are interconnected by volumes composed of loggias and balconies, while a secondary block of intermediate housing 2 to 3 stories high is set back at the rear of the project and completes the composition organised around a central garden occupying the centre of the project.

Section
© Roland Halbe
Section
The positioning of the blocks in relation to the street creates a staggered set-back from the public space. These spaces ae planted with trees lining the street as is typical of the neighbourhood.

© Roland Halbe
Every apartment block has an independent entrance and hallway in order to have a maximum of 4 apartments per landing. The majority of apartments benefit from a double or triple exposition and all apartments have large balconies or loggias partially shaded by wooden slats protecting the privacy of these spaces. These volumes of loggias and balconies animate the façades of the project.

© Roland Halbe
The choice of materials is voluntarily reduced to a minimum: glass, concrete, wood and metal. 

© Roland Halbe
Cite: "Les Carrés de Bellefontaine / Taillandier Architectes Associés" 24 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891123/les-carres-de-bellefontaine-taillandier-architectes-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

