The Farm / &Daughters

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The Farm is a vacation home located adjacent to a large conservation forest and agricultural area, an hour outside of Toronto, Canada. The property's classic pastoral landscape made the relationship between the architecture and the site the central design focus. Located on a dead-end gravel road, the house is situated at the top of a low ridge, looking out over the site's rolling meadows, pond and woodlot to encourage contact with the landscape.

Intended as a place to gather family and friends, the house sits at grade to encourage circulation between the inside and outside. Common and private areas spill out onto large patios through oversized sliding doors and then gradually into the landscape by way of terraced lawn. The dining room is flanked by pocketing, sliding glass doors, creating a breezeway effect as well as a covered outdoor patio. Kitchen, living and service areas separate bedrooms to provide privacy from other guests while maintaining the connection to outside.

Oversized, toothsome shapes and materials like the use of a rich, modular sofa in front of the low, linear fireplace and beside large openings to the outside encourage those in the space to sink in and relax. A more private experience is found in the north-lit, studio where guests can watch the meadows from above.