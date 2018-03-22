World
  7. Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur

Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur

  • 02:00 - 22 March, 2018
Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur
Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur, © Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn

© Erich Spahn © Erich Spahn © Erich Spahn © Erich Spahn + 31

  • Architects

    KÜHNLEIN Architektur

  • Location

    Regensburger Str. 5, 93161 Sinzing, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Michael Kühnlein

  • Team

    Lena Bierschneider, Gerhard Frank

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn

Text description provided by the architects. The building forms the urban center of the village Eilsbrunn, together with the tavern and the church.

© Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn

After 50 years with dilapidation and vacancy, here it was proved that even a death candidate without heritage protection can bring back to life, with a very economic implementation.

© Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn
Section 1
Section 1
© Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn

The hotel in the old brewhouse offers solid rooms with solid wood furniture and brewery-style floors.

© Erich Spahn
© Erich Spahn
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891108/conversion-of-a-former-brewery-to-a-hotel-kuhnlein-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

