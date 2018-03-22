Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur

-
Architects
-
LocationRegensburger Str. 5, 93161 Sinzing, Germany
-
Lead ArchitectsMichael Kühnlein
-
TeamLena Bierschneider, Gerhard Frank
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The building forms the urban center of the village Eilsbrunn, together with the tavern and the church.
After 50 years with dilapidation and vacancy, here it was proved that even a death candidate without heritage protection can bring back to life, with a very economic implementation.
The hotel in the old brewhouse offers solid rooms with solid wood furniture and brewery-style floors.