World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Populous to Collaborate on Design of North America's First eSports Stadium

Populous to Collaborate on Design of North America's First eSports Stadium

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Populous to Collaborate on Design of North America's First eSports Stadium
Save this picture!
Populous to Collaborate on Design of North America's First eSports Stadium, Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

Last week, the City of Arlington, Texas announced plans to collaborate with Populous in transforming the city’s convention center into North America’s first Esports Stadium. This 100,000-square-foot venue will be designed to draw in both competitive players and fans from around the world, and create the most immersive experience in the live esports market.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

The design of the stadium will be flexible in order to house a wide variety of esports events. Not only will it feature a major competition arena, but also gaming, retail, and social spaces, VIP areas, a broadcast studio, and training areas for competing teams.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

“This esports stadium will transform the Arlington Convention Center and position the city as the epicenter for esports in the heart of North America,” said Brian Mirakian, senior principal at Populous. “Esports fans will encounter a live experience unlike any other, by way of space for up to 1,000 spectators, VIP amenities and year-round event potential.”

“I know the gaming community across the globe is going to fall in love with this stadium and with Arlington,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. “We’re ready for the biggest tournaments in the esports industry to call Arlington home.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

The esports market, still in its early stages of development, is a phenomenon that shows promise to have an impact on not only the world of traditional sports but a new variation on stadium typologies as we know them. Last year, esports was valued at just under 500 million dollars, and by 2020, is projected to be a 1.5 billion dollar industry.

Esports arenas are envisioned to be adaptable, programmable, and serve a multitude of events- something that traditional sports stadiums often don’t have the ability to do. While stadiums typically house their home sporting events and occasional music performances, esports arenas aim to expand outside the confines of their venue by imagining the design of neighborhood areas with different buildings to support a range of crowd sizes and event types. From multi-level gaming experiences to high-performance training buildings, labs, drone racing courses, esports villages will have year-round events for the public to experience.

This type of development has the ability to offer what a sports and entertainment venue aims to provide: a constant flow of spectators who can interact and experience technology in a way that drives a new brand and increases revenue and investment opportunities.

News via: Populous.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Populous to Collaborate on Design of North America's First eSports Stadium" 29 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891105/populous-to-collaborate-on-design-of-north-americas-first-esports-stadium/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »