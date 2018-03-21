Tianjin Teda School / schneider+schumacher

+ 31

Architects schneider+schumacher

Location Tianjin, China

Lead Architects Michael Schumacher

Project Architects Nan Wang, Joachim Wendt

Design Team Edwin Heimberg, Peichen Pan, Elisabet Aguilar Palau, Xiuyuan Zhang, Luni Lu

Area 62500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs arch-exist

Manufacturers

Collaborators Tianjin Architecture Design Institute

Clients TEDA Administrative Commission Infrastructure Center

Save this picture! Viewing school building from the playground. Image © arch-exist

Text description provided by the architects. This is a reconstruction project for TEDA No.1 Secondary School. The school’s layout was messy and each function space was isolated. Children had to walk a long way to reach the canteen, gymnasium and library, etc. We try to use a unified design approach to integrate all those functional spaces.

Anti-traditional campus’s public space - "braids"

By using an efficient public corridor, we create shortcuts that linking various functional spaces of the building. Corridor is like the building's “spine”, becoming the centered traffic space in the building.

Through studying the 3 dimensional space, we’d like layers of dislocated open spaces rather than traditional 3m-wide corridors, and making the corridors in 5 different levels intervolve like ‘Braids’.

This corridor runs through the schoolyard, creating a series of open and flexible public spaces. Here, children could obtain ways of walking experience, which are fundamentally different from the ordinary school experiences.

Anti-traditional facade of faculty buildings - "curtain wall system"

For the elevations design, we choose warm yellow stone with glass curtain wall, rather than red bricks for traditional school facade, trying to creating a distinctive facade appearance for the children.

For the regions of the classroom building where lighting is required, vertical stone strips are used; for the art building that has harsh requirements for the lighting environment, decorated horizontal stone strips are used.

Vertical and horizontal decorative lines comprise a clear and rhythmic facade, corresponding to different architectural features, makes this project an iconic example in the new era.