  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Belgium
  5. WAW architects
  6. 2016
  7. Renovation and Repurposing Oud-Wezenhuis to Social House / WAW architects

Renovation and Repurposing Oud-Wezenhuis to Social House / WAW architects

  • 02:00 - 23 March, 2018
Renovation and Repurposing Oud-Wezenhuis to Social House / WAW architects
Renovation and Repurposing Oud-Wezenhuis to Social House / WAW architects, © Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

© Tim Van de Velde

  • Structural Engineer

    Paridaens ingenieurs bvba

  • Engineer Special Techniques

    Studiebureel SB Heedfeld nv

  • General Contractor

    Cordeel nv

  • Client

    Social Welfare Organisation, city of Halle
    More Specs
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. The program consists in a “Social Welfare Office”, a centre for social services by the city of Halle. The old orphanage, build in 1901, is therefore transformed into a modern building. A new public entrance is situated on the right side of the building. A new volume on columns defines a “portal” under which you will be guided to the entrance. The outside volume, rafters and chapel are preserved, the inner structure is replaced. From the new central entrance a new circulation is conceived. Voides emphasize openness and promotes visibility and working environment. On the different levels, open plan offices and meeting rooms are provided. On the second floor is situated the restored chapel, a foyer and the new multipurpose conference room. Structure, glazing and acoustic walls of this conference room are referring to the stained-glass windows of the chapel. The attic with its preserved rafters, is converted into an archive. Energetically, the building is equipped with interior insulation because of the historic nature of the building. 

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Section
Section
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Belgium
Cite: "Renovation and Repurposing Oud-Wezenhuis to Social House / WAW architects" 23 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891101/renovation-and-repurposing-oud-wezenhuis-to-social-house-waw-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

