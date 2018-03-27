In World's First 3-D Printed Community, Houses will be Built in 24 Hours for $4000

Save this picture! Courtesy of ICON and New Story

Tech gets a bad rap for serving developed economies in the interest of money-making. It often takes a few cycles for the technologies that are truly helpful to reach the developing world, hence the unfortunate, slow-draining term called the “trickle effect.”

ICON, a construction company in Austin, Texas, and New Story, a non-profit focusing on housing, have come up with a 3D printer that can build move-in-ready houses for just $4000. The printer, called the Vulcan, is capable of printing a 650sqft, single-story home out of cement in 12-24 hours. And perhaps as a small way to upturn the trajectory of innovation, they are going to move the printer to Latin America, to create the world's first 3D printed community in El Salvador by next year.

The proof-of-concept home currently sits in Austin, Texas. The house has a living room, bedroom, bathroom and a curved porch. It was unveiled last week during the SXSW Conference 2018.

These homes are expected to last as long or longer than standard Concrete Masonry Unit (CMU) built homes, and are built to International Building Code (IBC) structural code standards. And although they are only planning to build up to 800 square foot homes for now, the printer is set on tracks on an axis, so it theoretically has an unlimited print area.

The companies are choosing to move to El Salvador because they believe these 3D printed homes can be a powerful contribution to a region that is hard-pressed for shelter. In Latin America, 33 million people live in slums, and “homeless shelters” and similar services do not exist for the most part. Furthermore, human built equivalent houses take between 13 to 20 days to complete, and can cost way more due to labour and time. Hopefully, with the Vulcan, users can now download, print, and move in to a new house in a day, and live in it for generations to come.

