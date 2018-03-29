World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Costa Rica
  5. [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica
  6. 2017
  7. El Establo / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica

El Establo / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica

  • 15:00 - 29 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
El Establo / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica
Save this picture!
El Establo / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica, © Roberto d´Ambrosio S.
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.

© Roberto d´Ambrosio S. © Roberto d´Ambrosio S. © Roberto d´Ambrosio S. © Roberto d´Ambrosio S. + 16

  • Collaborator Architects

    Carlos A. Bolaños A., Daniela M. Chaverri C., Ana Rosa Alan, Andrey Blanco, Cesar Delgado

  • Engineers

    S3 Ingenieros; Jose A. Murillo.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a rural area in the outskirts of San Jose, is [El Establo]. A project that was thought to have a very honest relationship with both its natural and constructed context. The concept of the project stems from the structures for the stables, very common in the area that regularly has horse’s establishments.

Save this picture!
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.

A relatively warm zone throughout the year motivated us to implement climate conditioning strategies such as long overhangs and cross ventilation, typical of tropical architecture. The area, although it is 20 km from San Jose, has conditions closer to the dry tropical forest.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Conceptually, the project is inhabited between bays. The repetition of these bays is what promotes dwelling and its habitability becomes from the space in between. It was given particular importance that this habitability had a very strong relationship with the outside, the house is designed so that the border between the outside and the inside is lost once it opens.

Save this picture!
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.

The concept was built with affordable materials and easy acquisition, to achieve a project high in cost benefit and accessible to the owners. The prefabrication of the bays for their eventual installation, generated that the constructive process was relatively fast, representing significant savings. Also, the materials were handled honestly, with local labor, and without makeup.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

Neighbors warned that in the rainy season the property suffers from small accumulations of rainwater that emerges from the earth, so the project was thought light weighted, on piles that became floor, wall and ceiling in a single intention in shape of bays.

Save this picture!
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.
© Roberto d´Ambrosio S.

However, after saying all of the above, the most important thing for us as architects of the project is not the project as such, but rather that it reflects its owners, people with a big heart, simple and honest. If the project at the end of the process made them feel identified, we as architects feel successful. More than customers, they have become our friends and have invited us to the process of maturation and use of their built space.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Costa Rica
Cite: "El Establo / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica" [El Establo / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica] 29 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891038/el-establo-plup-studio-costa-rica/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »