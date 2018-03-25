World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Cynthia Seinfeld
  6. 2016
  7. Bored House / Cynthia Seinfeld

Bored House / Cynthia Seinfeld

  • 13:00 - 25 March, 2018
Bored House / Cynthia Seinfeld
Bored House / Cynthia Seinfeld, © Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí

© Juan Solano Ojasí © Juan Solano Ojasí © Juan Solano Ojasí © Juan Solano Ojasí + 22

  • Architects

    Cynthia Seinfeld

  • Location

    Lima, Peru

  • Architect in Charge

    Cynthia Seinfeld

  • Development Architecture

    Verónica Aguirre, Pamela Apaclla

  • Landscaping

    Titi Laurie (ECOART)

  • Area

    750.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí

BORED HOUSE

The project starts by understanding family relationships FORMED BY three different generations. Through long conversations, they transmit family dynamics as part of their "memory", but above all, of their longings and desires. The proposal must cover all of them foreseeing new forms of occupation and unexpected relationships.

© Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí

The reduced lot and between dividing walls is located in a mono-functional residential district of Lima consolidated several decades ago, but in a changing process as many areas of the city. We concentrate the volume in the middle of the lot, discounting previous and subsequent withdrawals of a strict regulation. These withdrawals allow us to establish future location relationships with the environment that does not currently have much wealth, but is in constant mutation.

Section
Section

Thus, we trace the volume reducibility to a simple and primary cubic entity occupying the maximum allowed and available lot. This lot has 300 square meters and the program amounts to 750 meters. The functions for rest and services are concentrated in the perimeter areas of the first, second and third floors, allowing to trace the boundaries with the street through a controlled opacity in the facades

© Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí

The spaces for collective family gatherings are located towards the inside, through spatial sequences: voids that are superimposed in the direction of the sky through all the levels of the project, so that in each space the presence of the other and the relationships are experienced through spaces in movement. In these, there are no established certainties they can change, mutate or redefine.

Isometric
Isometric

We understand this spatial continuity as the possibility of erasing boundaries, as an operation that allows a symbiosis between the interior and exterior, so that its inhabitants can define and redefine their spiritual and physical state. Thus, it will be possible to discover that maybe intimacy does not mean loneliness or being apart, and that collective life can sometimes require a state of intimacy as well.

© Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí

The applicability of concrete, whose formwork leaves a deep impression on the material, allows a reading that mutates according to the shadows depending on the sunpath. Intermediate spaces with the street, meaning balconies, are treated with another materiality, such as a trace left by subtracting the volume, by using wood.

© Juan Solano Ojasí
© Juan Solano Ojasí
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
Cite: "Bored House / Cynthia Seinfeld" [Casa Horadada / Cynthia Seinfeld] 25 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891036/bored-house-cynthia-seinfeld/> ISSN 0719-8884

