Inter-Generational Mixed Use Project Wins Imagine Angers Design Competition

International architecture competition, Imagine Angers, asked designers to create an innovative solution for one of six sites in Angers, France. Paris-based architecture firm WY-TO and Crespy & Aumont Architectes interlaced the natural landscape with a contemporary lifestyle for all ages in their winning design, Arborescence.

Arborescence is an inter-generational mixed-use design proposal. The site, Gambetta, overlooks the Maine river bank on the edge of a historical district and new development, simultaneously. To achieve a certain level of urban biodiversity, a lush garden is encircled by a balanced variety of private and community spaces.

The program includes senior housing, 15 residential units, a childcare center, co-working spaces, and amenities. Units were designed with comfort and flexibility in mind; for potential future expansion or reconfiguration. Arborescence not only merges international influences with local culture, but would also contribute to the economy by creating new jobs, supporting startups, and promote art.

News via: WY-TO.