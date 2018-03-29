World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Inter-Generational Mixed Use Project Wins Imagine Angers Design Competition

Inter-Generational Mixed Use Project Wins Imagine Angers Design Competition

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Inter-Generational Mixed Use Project Wins Imagine Angers Design Competition
Save this picture!
Inter-Generational Mixed Use Project Wins Imagine Angers Design Competition , © AIRSTUDIO
© AIRSTUDIO

International architecture competition, Imagine Angers, asked designers to create an innovative solution for one of six sites in Angers, France. Paris-based architecture firm WY-TO and Crespy & Aumont Architectes interlaced the natural landscape with a contemporary lifestyle for all ages in their winning design, Arborescence.

Save this picture!
© AIRSTUDIO
© AIRSTUDIO

Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO Courtesy of WY-TO + 14

Arborescence is an inter-generational mixed-use design proposal. The site, Gambetta, overlooks the Maine river bank on the edge of a historical district and new development, simultaneously. To achieve a certain level of urban biodiversity, a lush garden is encircled by a balanced variety of private and community spaces.

Save this picture!
© AIRSTUDIO
© AIRSTUDIO

The program includes senior housing, 15 residential units, a childcare center, co-working spaces, and amenities. Units were designed with comfort and flexibility in mind; for potential future expansion or reconfiguration. Arborescence not only merges international influences with local culture, but would also contribute to the economy by creating new jobs, supporting startups, and promote art.

Save this picture!
© AIRSTUDIO
© AIRSTUDIO

News via: WY-TO.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Inter-Generational Mixed Use Project Wins Imagine Angers Design Competition " 29 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891011/inter-generational-mixed-use-project-wins-imagine-angers-design-competition/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© AIRSTUDIO

法国昂热的“树状”综合体方案，期望为未来几代奠定绿色生活基础

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »