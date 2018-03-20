Résidence Courcelette / NatureHumaine

+ 19

Architects NatureHumaine

Location Outremont, Montreal, QC, Canada

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. The first step for this detached house from the late 1940s was to open the rear facade onto the garden with a 24-foot (7.4 m) sliding bay window. By taking away the intermediary support element, this intervention removes the barriers to the outdoor terrace.

A metal trellis awning framing the wide opening filters heat from the sun into the kitchen and dining room, which are brought together in one space and open onto the garden.

The transformation of this house opens it up, revitalizes the relationship between the spaces and creates a visual link between each one. A perforated mobile steel wall modulates the level of privacy between the living room and the two-storey-tall family room. By playing with the existing floors and creating new spaces, the concept transforms the perception of the dimensions of the house.

A 2.8 m by 5 m living wall suspended above the family room is the key feature of the indoor environment. Upstairs, this green presence can be enjoyed from the open-plan office. Every element of this project underlying the owners’ passion for detail.