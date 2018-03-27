World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. LEGO Just Got Stylish: Modular Furniture to Bring Out Your Inner Child

LEGO Just Got Stylish: Modular Furniture to Bring Out Your Inner Child

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
LEGO Just Got Stylish: Modular Furniture to Bring Out Your Inner Child
Save this picture!
LEGO Just Got Stylish: Modular Furniture to Bring Out Your Inner Child, Courtesy of Studio NINE
Courtesy of Studio NINE

For all those Brickheads out there, interior designing has just reached another Lego-filled level. Created by an Italian team of designers, Stüda has made the dream of Lego compatible furniture a reality. Their modular furniture comes in an array of colors textured in studs that are capable of holding the infamous bricks and can be customized to your heart’s content.

Courtesy of Studio NINE Courtesy of Studio NINE Courtesy of Studio NINE Courtesy of Studio NINE + 23

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio NINE
Courtesy of Studio NINE

The furniture is rather stylish too, with infinite possibilities it means you can match the surfaces to any ornament or complement any color scheme in the room. The base can hold anything, from heartfelt messages to rockets, houses or landscapes. The corian modules also benefit from being durable and easy to clean so that you can let your creativity run wild.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio NINE
Courtesy of Studio NINE

Particularly to us architects, the craze for Lego is ever-increasing thanks to BIG’s Lego House completed last year. We have seen Lego being used in restoration projects, as tape and architectural scale models, but now anyone can furnish their home with the humble building block. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio NINE
Courtesy of Studio NINE
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio NINE
Courtesy of Studio NINE

News via: Studio NINE.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "LEGO Just Got Stylish: Modular Furniture to Bring Out Your Inner Child" 27 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890990/lego-just-got-stylish-modular-furniture-to-bring-out-your-inner-child/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »