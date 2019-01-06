World
Residence Guan / V2 Design

  • 23:00 - 6 January, 2019
Residence Guan / V2 Design
Residence Guan / V2 Design, © Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu

  • Architects

    V2 Design

  • Location

    Haitang Wang, Sanya, Hainan, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Rui Zhao

  • Design Team

    Longjun Li, Fangyuan Liu, Zhenghui Ye,Jun Liu, Zhibin Huang, Hequan Zhang, Qiong Luo, Qidiao Wu, Danran Chen, Donglin Wu, Zaixi Wu, Shengjuan Li, Bin Lv, Ruqian Lang, Weize Kang, Zhiyi Yang, Zhibin Zang, Huanjie Zhan, Xiaoling Gao, Xiaoli Luo, Jingyun He

  • Space photographer

    Lumen Chao, Qidiao Wu

  • Area

    7300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we hope everywhere is full of the scenery, picture, light, mood and life, so very greedy to show all the content in the project, so we are very greedy to show all the content in this project.

Masterplan 2F Plan
Masterplan 2F Plan

The project is located in Sanya Haitang Bay, it is a holiday residence and small private club hotel. There are 12 rooms, including dining area, public area and entertainment area. When the project was first received, it was an unfinished building, so our task is to carry out its construction and structural transformation, to Complete the project and deliver the project.

© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu

The local climate in Sanya is hot and the sun shimmered harshly, the building is located in the sea, there is the strong sea breeze, the high salt water, and the strong corrosive, all these factors makes the choice of material become very important for the quality of the entire project. Finally, we chose the Shandong white rust stone, logs, and texture paint, cause these three kinds decorative materials are with high durability.

© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
Courtesy of V2 Design
Courtesy of V2 Design
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu

We built a large area of the platform, in order to block the sun, in the meanwhile horizontal lines of the platform block is easy to integrate with the environment, it makes people interact better with nature. The huge roofing platform on the activity area can hold large activities such as barbecue, cocktail party or wedding, it greatly enhanced the use of the site, but also can be very good with the indoor courtyard trails to form a strong sense of rhythm. Indoor part structure which exposed as much as possible can help to show the height of the space, and on this basis to extend it to form a more beautiful sense of rhythm.

© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu

To characterize every corner, and hope to show all kinds of content, the sculpture, painting, installations, lamps and even straw houses, streams and so on, the designer wants to show this passion and emotion in the project. Finally we mix all the content together with the body block to pile up this work---Residence Guan.

© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu
© Heng Zhang, Qidiao Wu

Cite: "Residence Guan / V2 Design" 06 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

