Campervan Breaks World Record for Largest Indoor 3D Print

Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print
Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print

3D printing just got a whole lot more impressive. If we weren’t already enthralled by the bridgeshomeless shelters and structural components that have been made possible through 3D printing, a Canadian team have managed to print the world’s first 3D printed campervan that beats records for the largest indoor 3D print ever – three times larger than the previous record holder. Made from hundreds of feet of plastic filament, the seamless camper measures 13 feet long and six feet wide and took over 230 hours to build on their custom ErectorBot 3D printer.

The 3D-printer experts at Create Café in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan responsible for the trailer recorded the progress throughout the nine-day job. Despite having to tackle the high temperatures whilst it printed throughout night and day, and an unexpected software reboot, they were able to successfully print the 600-pound object and are hoping to develop larger versions including a 16 -oot and 19-foot truck bed models.

Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print
Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print

Unlike traditionally manufactured campervans, “The Wave” won’t leak and doesn’t require a chassis. The trailer is yet to be fitted with appliances, electronics, and windows but will be available to purchase by the end of the year and customized to suit your every need, for instance, the team have designed the trailer to convert into an ice fishing cabin. Currently, they are researching ways to reduce vibrations during the print so that they can get the print time down to under a week.

Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print
Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print
Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print
Courtesy of Create Cafe 3D Print

News via: Inhabitat.

Cite: Ella Thorns. "Campervan Breaks World Record for Largest Indoor 3D Print" 25 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890963/campervan-breaks-world-record-for-largest-indoor-3d-print/> ISSN 0719-8884

