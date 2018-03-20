World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Belgium
  5. Archiles architecten
  6. 2017
  7. Cultural Center and Library ‘De Factorij’ / Archiles architecten & ebtca architecten

Cultural Center and Library ‘De Factorij’ / Archiles architecten & ebtca architecten

  • 00:00 - 20 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cultural Center and Library ‘De Factorij’ / Archiles architecten & ebtca architecten
Save this picture!
Cultural Center and Library ‘De Factorij’ / Archiles architecten & ebtca architecten, © Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

© Dennis De Smet © Dennis De Smet © Dennis De Smet © Dennis De Smet + 23

  • Architects

    Archiles architecten, ebtca architecten

  • Location

    Willem Lambertstraat 10, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium

  • Lead Architects

    Luk Segers, Koen Dergent, Fons Derboven, Carolien Potter (Archiles Architecten);Tom Caluwaerts, Eva Berghmans (ebtca architecten)

  • Area

    14835.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dennis De Smet

  • Consultant construction / engineering

    StuBeCo bvba

  • Consultant HVAC and elek

    Heedfeld nv

  • Consultant acoustics

    d2s international

  • Consultant theatre equipment

    TTAS bvba

  • Consultant fire safety engineer

    FPC risk

  • Landscape architect

    Alain Wauters bvba
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

Text description provided by the architects. The original terrain was an elongated area between backdoors, garden walls and a railway track. The site was subject to strict building regulations. Developing the site meant a social and cultural injection for the city centre.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

Taking the vibration measurements of the railway into account, the theatre with 700 seats, was planned at a minimum distance of 60 meters from the tracks. Because of the strict building height as well as acoustics, the theatre was designed partially underground following the ‘box within box’ principle.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

In search of the perfect acoustic design, the theatre evolved in to a shell shaped plan, in which a sense of security is provided. The distinct shape of the theatre is undoubtedly visible in the adjacent areas, such as the entrance hall, foyer and bistro. The centrally located café provides the link between de cultural facilities and the new library. In addition to the theatre, the program consists of a multipurpose room with a capacity of 350 people, a ballroom dance hall with a capacity of 150 people, several dressing rooms and offices. The theatre is provided with a fully-equipped stage tower, storage and a mobile orchestra pit for approximately 30 musicians.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

The philosophy of the entire design fits within the concept of sustainable building: the economical use of energy and development of new ideas which create honourable results with minimal resources.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

Next to the cultural centre an above ground parking lot was provided for 82 vehicles, because of insufficient parking space within the immediate vicinity of the site. However, if necessary an underground parking garage of 2 layers (143 parking spots) can still be established in the nearby future, as this was taken into account during the design process. The underground parking garage will have a direct entrance to the cultural centre, as the multipurpose space is situated at level -1.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Belgium
Cite: "Cultural Center and Library ‘De Factorij’ / Archiles architecten & ebtca architecten" 20 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890935/cultural-center-and-library-de-factorij-archiles-architecten-and-ebtca-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »