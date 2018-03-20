World
  7. Crosstown Concourse / Looney Ricks Kiss

Crosstown Concourse / Looney Ricks Kiss

  • 17:00 - 20 March, 2018
Crosstown Concourse / Looney Ricks Kiss
Crosstown Concourse / Looney Ricks Kiss, © Nicholas McGinn
© Nicholas McGinn

© Aerial Innovations © Nicholas McGinn © Chad Mellon © Jamie Harmon + 25

  • General Contractor

    Grinder, Taber & Grinder, Inc.

  • MEPF Engineer

    OGCB, Inc.

  • Structural Engineer

    Structural Design Group

  • Civil Engineer

    SR Consulting

  • Lighting, Sustainable/Site/Civil Concepts, Acoustics, Daylight Modeling Consultant

    ARUP

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Newcomb & Boyd

  • Code Consultants

    Code Solutions Group

  • Signage/Branding/Wayfinding

    Loaded for Bear

  • Exterior Envelope Restoration Consultant

    Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.

  • Geotechnical Consultant

    Professional Service Industries, Inc. (PSI)

  • Interior Design Consultant

    Looney Ricks Kiss in association with DIALOG

  • Furniture/Fixtures

    Carkuff Interior Design

  • Budget

    $200MM USD

  • Sustainability

    LEED Platinum BD+C: Core and Shell

  • Developer/Owner

    Crosstown Development
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jamie Harmon
© Jamie Harmon

Text description provided by the architects. Crosstown Concourse is the metamorphosis of urban blight into a vibrant community. It is the rebirth of not just a building, but an entire neighborhood. Though initially conceived as a home for a small start-up arts organization, with plans to organically revive the structure over decades, the project evolved into a 1.3- million-square-foot “vertical urban village.” Rooted in historical context and flourishing on the ideals of common purpose, social transformation, and inclusivity, the building has achieved full occupancy in less than one year.

© Aerial Innovations
© Aerial Innovations
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

Constructed as a Sears Distribution Center in 1927, the building grew into a major economic engine. However, by 1983 it sat abandoned, indicative of the modern trend of disposability and urban disinvestment. Through a meticulous and collaborative design process, the redevelopment has rekindled the building, as well as reinstated a sense of civic pride. The blend of retail, restaurants, fitness, health, educational and professional spaces, in addition to market-rate housing, works in unison to create a new community paradigm.

© Nicholas McGinn
© Nicholas McGinn
Perspective
Perspective
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

A series of cost conscious architectural extractions and insertions have produced a vibrant new community that encourages discovery. Infused with the spirit of the building’s historic distribution system, seven new atria and their corresponding street-like corridors, transport natural light into public spaces. These reimagined spaces inspire participation and collaboration, catalyzing a community movement that challenges possibility.

