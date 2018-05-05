HUDSONS / Plus Maizumi Architect

+ 10

Client Rui Murakami More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Plus Maizumi Architect has completed the design of HUDSONS flagship shop, a tailor made shoes brand located in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, in Japan. This shop was a renovation work of an old building second floor. This shop opens at Wednesday night only.

Planning of this shop bases on black hanging walls made of wood fiberboard and white podiums made of stucco finishes.

The hanging wall divides into guest space and backyard area.

It surrounds guest space, and provides comfortable sound conditions as acoustic panels. And the space between this wall and the existing concrete floor frames the scene of shoes.

White podiums are spaces for guests and shoes.

Our planning aimed at setting up a place where the guest coming face to face with a pair of shoes but selecting from several, so we treated equally the guest space and the shoes space.

Our design made the most of the aging texture of existing concrete slab and demising wall made of concrete masonry unit.

When the guest opens the aging entrance door, the combination of the existing elements and the new elements (hanging walls made of wood fiberboard and white podiums made of stucco finishes) makes an impression completely different from surrounding.