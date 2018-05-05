World
i

i

i

i

i

  6. 2018
  HUDSONS / Plus Maizumi Architect

HUDSONS / Plus Maizumi Architect

  20:00 - 5 May, 2018
HUDSONS / Plus Maizumi Architect
HUDSONS / Plus Maizumi Architect, © Ken Okamoto
© Ken Okamoto

© Yosuke Maizumi © Ken Okamoto © Yosuke Maizumi © Ken Okamoto + 10

© Ken Okamoto
© Ken Okamoto

Text description provided by the architects. Plus Maizumi Architect has completed the design of HUDSONS flagship shop, a tailor made shoes brand located in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, in Japan. This shop was a renovation work of an old building second floor. This shop opens at Wednesday night only.

© Yosuke Maizumi
© Yosuke Maizumi

Planning of this shop bases on black hanging walls made of wood fiberboard and white podiums made of stucco finishes.

© Ken Okamoto
© Ken Okamoto

The hanging wall divides into guest space and backyard area.

© Yosuke Maizumi
© Yosuke Maizumi

It surrounds guest space, and provides comfortable sound conditions as acoustic panels. And the space between this wall and the existing concrete floor frames the scene of shoes.

White podiums are spaces for guests and shoes.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Our planning aimed at setting up a place where the guest coming face to face with a pair of shoes but selecting from several, so we treated equally the guest space and the shoes space.

© Ken Okamoto
© Ken Okamoto

Our design made the most of the aging texture of existing concrete slab and demising wall made of concrete masonry unit.

© Ken Okamoto
© Ken Okamoto

When the guest opens the aging entrance door, the combination of the existing elements and the new elements (hanging walls made of wood fiberboard and white podiums made of stucco finishes) makes an impression completely different from surrounding.

© Yosuke Maizumi
© Yosuke Maizumi

Cite: "HUDSONS / Plus Maizumi Architect" 05 May 2018. ArchDaily.

