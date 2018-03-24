World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. BIG's Shenzhen International Energy Mansion Captured by Laurian Ghinitoiu

BIG's Shenzhen International Energy Mansion Captured by Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
BIG's Shenzhen International Energy Mansion Captured by Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
BIG's Shenzhen International Energy Mansion Captured by Laurian Ghinitoiu, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Shenzhen International Energy Mansion is the main headquarters of the Shenzhen Energy Company in China. In designing the building, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) paid special attention to one feature: the building's facade. The firm knew that in such a tropical climate, using a traditional curtain wall glass envelope would overheat the buildings and make people crank up their air conditioners. What BIG came up with in their winning design, and what is now the building's most defining feature, is a folded, origami-like facade. This facade provides high insulation and diffuses incoming sunlight, while reflecting the strongest rays onto solar panels.

Laurian Ghinitoiu points his lens towards this uncommon facade design and places the skyscraper within the lively metropolitan context of Shenzhen, China. 

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 13

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Keshia Badalge. "BIG's Shenzhen International Energy Mansion Captured by Laurian Ghinitoiu" 24 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890886/bigs-shenzhen-international-energy-mansion-captured-by-laurian-ghinitoiu/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

BIG‘深圳国际能源大厦’，由远至近看“折纸”立面

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »