  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Ian Hamilton Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Redcliffe Residences / Ian Hamilton Architects

Redcliffe Residences / Ian Hamilton Architects

  • 17:00 - 21 March, 2018
Redcliffe Residences / Ian Hamilton Architects
Redcliffe Residences / Ian Hamilton Architects, © Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

© Scott Burrows

© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

Text description provided by the architects. The Redcliffe Residences have been designed as a spacious retreat for an extended family and their close friends. Whilst the focus is on entertaining with facilities for large gatherings, including the hosting of public art events and of music recitals, there is also the opportunity to undertake individual pursuits such as painting, writing, reading, cooking and even quiet contemplation.

© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
Ground and First Floor Plan
Ground and First Floor Plan
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

Situated above the public Esplanade at Redcliffe, the residences overlook Moreton Bay and Moreton Island, whilst the rooftop Terrace sights the distant western ranges. Views are carefully framed through the manipulation and location of openings, both internally and externally. Though located quite publically, privacy is maintained through level changes and various forms of screening.

© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

Access to the beach and bay is directly across the Esplanade through secure portals. Sculptural pieces are positioned both internally and externally within the landscape. Selected artworks are displayed and rotated in the gallery spaces. Hard wearing and low maintenance materials have been used, in what is a typical marine environment. A limited palette of colors creates a unified, yet individually separate, identity to the residences.

© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
Cite: "Redcliffe Residences / Ian Hamilton Architects" 21 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890844/redcliffe-residences-ian-hamilton-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

