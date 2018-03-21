Redcliffe Residences / Ian Hamilton Architects

+ 47

Interior and Soft Landscape Design GCR Designs More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Redcliffe Residences have been designed as a spacious retreat for an extended family and their close friends. Whilst the focus is on entertaining with facilities for large gatherings, including the hosting of public art events and of music recitals, there is also the opportunity to undertake individual pursuits such as painting, writing, reading, cooking and even quiet contemplation.

Save this picture! Ground and First Floor Plan

Situated above the public Esplanade at Redcliffe, the residences overlook Moreton Bay and Moreton Island, whilst the rooftop Terrace sights the distant western ranges. Views are carefully framed through the manipulation and location of openings, both internally and externally. Though located quite publically, privacy is maintained through level changes and various forms of screening.

Access to the beach and bay is directly across the Esplanade through secure portals. Sculptural pieces are positioned both internally and externally within the landscape. Selected artworks are displayed and rotated in the gallery spaces. Hard wearing and low maintenance materials have been used, in what is a typical marine environment. A limited palette of colors creates a unified, yet individually separate, identity to the residences.