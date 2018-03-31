Somriures / Masquespacio

-
Interiors Designers
-
LocationAvinguda d'Antoni Almela, 4, 46250 L'Alcúdia, Valencia, Spain
-
Area120.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionGrupo Invalcor
Text description provided by the architects. Alberto and Maite followed the work of Masquespacio since a while through social media and decided to contact them to realize the renovation of their dental clinic Somriures, which is situated in a small town called L’Alcudia, around 30 km away from Valencia.
Being the specialty of Somriures the creation of ‘beautiful smiles’, the design from the dental clinic is highlighted through a sculpture of 2884 strips wooden strips that hang from the ceiling and overwhelm some of the main walls with the aim to recreate a smile. The sculpture above is the perfect guide to take the clients from one point to another.
On the other hand, the turquoise green and white color combination create a smooth feeling, while the small touches of gold, brown leather and dark blue establish a sophisticated contrast. Besides for the custom-made furniture, organic forms were used to match perfectly with the concept of a beautiful smile.