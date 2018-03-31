World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dental Clinic
  4. Spain
  5. Masquespacio
  6. 2017
  7. Somriures / Masquespacio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Somriures / Masquespacio

  • 05:00 - 31 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Somriures / Masquespacio
Save this picture!
Somriures / Masquespacio, © Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

© Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran + 13

  • Interiors Designers

    Masquespacio

  • Location

    Avinguda d'Antoni Almela, 4, 46250 L'Alcúdia, Valencia, Spain

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Beltran
Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

Text description provided by the architects. Alberto and Maite followed the work of Masquespacio since a while through social media and decided to contact them to realize the renovation of their dental clinic Somriures, which is situated in a small town called L’Alcudia, around 30 km away from Valencia.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Save this picture!
Facade Detail
Facade Detail

Being the specialty of Somriures the creation of ‘beautiful smiles’, the design from the dental clinic is highlighted through a sculpture of 2884 strips wooden strips that hang from the ceiling and overwhelm some of the main walls with the aim to recreate a smile. The sculpture above is the perfect guide to take the clients from one point to another.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

On the other hand, the turquoise green and white color combination create a smooth feeling, while the small touches of gold, brown leather and dark blue establish a sophisticated contrast. Besides for the custom-made furniture, organic forms were used to match perfectly with the concept of a beautiful smile. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare dental clinic Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Spain
Cite: "Somriures / Masquespacio" 31 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890838/somriures-masquespacio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »