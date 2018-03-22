World
New Architectural Addition to Must-See Landmarks on Norway's Scenic Tourist Trails

New Architectural Addition to Must-See Landmarks on Norway's Scenic Tourist Trails
New Architectural Addition to Must-See Landmarks on Norway's Scenic Tourist Trails, Courtesy of Norwegian Public Roads Administration
Courtesy of Norwegian Public Roads Administration

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration is opening a new landmark, Ureddplassen, along the Norwegian Scenic Route Helgelandskysten. Consisting of seating benches, a toilet facility and viewing terrace facing the open sea, Ureddplassen evokes a sense of poetic solitude as it complements the natural landscape of Norway

Beautifully situated between steep mountains and the open sea, the area is a perfect location to view the Northern Lights in the winter and the midnight sun in the summer. In the same area, there is also a memorial erected in memory of the 42 men who lost their lives when a Norwegian submarine, Uredd (‘Fearless’) hit a German mine in Fugløyfjorden and sank during World War II. The memorial was unveiled by King Olav V on 18 June 1987 and has now been given a new marble base.

Courtesy of Norwegian Public Roads Administration
Courtesy of Norwegian Public Roads Administration

The toilet facility is constructed with glass and concrete, its wave-like form accompanying the backdrop of the mountains. At night, the facility softly illuminates its surroundings with an ambient glow. There is also a viewing platform in front of the carpark, equipped with seating benches made with marble from Fauske, seamlessly transitioning into an amphitheater of wide steps which lead to a pristine beach area. Here, one can view the natural landscape and appreciate its beauty in a quiet and secluded area.  

Courtesy of Norwegian Public Roads Administration
Courtesy of Norwegian Public Roads Administration

Ureddplassen is a stop along one of the many Norwegian Scenic Routes, where art and architecture work to enhance the qualities of the beautiful Norwegian landscape. When visiting you can also check out  Trollstigen Visitor Center, another stop along the scenic routes. The rest area of Ureddplassen is currently open to the public and the toilet facility will be opened in May.

Architect: Haugen / Zohar Arkitekter AS.
Landscape architect: Landskapsfabrikken – Inge Dahlman.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Yiling Shen. "New Architectural Addition to Must-See Landmarks on Norway's Scenic Tourist Trails" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890837/new-architectural-addition-to-must-see-landmarks-on-norways-scenic-tourist-trails/> ISSN 0719-8884

