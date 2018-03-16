Nordic Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Explore Nature's Relationship to the Built Environment

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage we present the proposal for the Nordic Pavilion. Below, the participants describe their contribution in their own words.

Finnish architect Lundén Architecture Company has been chosen to design the Nordic contribution to the 2018 International Architecture Exhibition in Venice. Eero Lundén’s proposal, entitled Another Generosity, explores the relationship between nature and the built environment.

The goal is to explore new ways of making buildings that emphasise the delicate but often invisible interactions between the built and natural worlds.

Arkkitehtuurimuseo MFA ANOTHER GENEROSITY Panel discussion at the Museum of Finnish Architecture

Save this picture! Nordic Entry Co-Commissioners. Image Courtesy of MFA

The Nordic pavilion, designed by Sverre Fehn in 1962, celebrates nature’s different phenomena: light, sound, materials bringing them together to form a unique architectural experience. The 2018 installation in the Nordic pavilion will build on the context created by Fehn and ask how we see ourselves in relation to nature today. The project is still in development but aims to create an immersive experience for visitors and a place for meetings and dialogues throughout the Biennale.

The project is commissioned jointly by the directors of three museums: Juulia Kauste from the Museum of Finnish Architecture, who is taking the lead this year; Nina Berre from the Norwegian National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design and Kieran Long from ArkDes, the Swedish National Centre for Architecture and Design.

With today’s mounting environmental challenges, we have the responsibility to restore the balance between the built and natural environment. Architecture as our most fundamental technology needs to be reinvented and, as architects, we must consider who or what we are building for. What is the worldview behind the buildings we create?

-Eero Lundén, Lundén Architecture Company

Curator

The Biennale has transformed in recent years, moving away from exhibitions representing individual buildings or architects’ bodies of work, towards an engagement with the social, political, environmental and economic forces shaping cities across the world. This can be seen as a generational shift, away from ’starchitects’ and towards a politically engaged, technologically literate and collaborative architectural culture.

The three museums have the ambition to make the Nordic Pavilion a platform for compelling research, creativity and polemic in the field of architecture. We also want visitors to the pavilion to experience the most exciting ideas about architecture emerging from the Nordic region.

From this year on, each institution will in turn select a single practitioner or team to drive the content of the pavilion. Those could be architects, researchers, curators or others with a special contribution to architectural culture. The three commissioners will support the development of the projects, but will allow the participants to advance their own arguments freely, without curatorial filters.

All three museums will collaborate every year in helping to fund the project, providing curatorial support, and ensuring the Nordic context is part of the participants’ work. This year, the museums will also host research seminars with Eero Lundén’s team in Helsinki, Stockholm and Oslo to that end.

We believe the clarity of this new approach will help practitioners like Eero realize projects in the pavilion that the whole Nordic region can be proud of and that will be memorable for visitors.