  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. India
  5. Renesa Architecture Design Interior
  6. 2017
  7. The Light-Art Gallery / Renesa Architecture Design Interior

The Light-Art Gallery / Renesa Architecture Design Interior

  • 22:00 - 23 March, 2018
The Light-Art Gallery / Renesa Architecture Design Interior
The Light-Art Gallery / Renesa Architecture Design Interior, © Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav

© Vibhor Yadav © Vibhor Yadav © Vibhor Yadav © Vibhor Yadav + 32

  • Architects

    Renesa Architecture Design Interior

  • Location

    India

  • Design Team

    Sanjay Arora, Sanchit Arora, Vandana Arora, Virender Singh, Pranat Singh, Mayank Goyal ,Dharmender Kumar

  • Area

    3600.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav

Text description provided by the architects. The Light-Art Gallery/ DBEL Studio works on the concept of creating focal points within the sculpturesque flowing volumes in the gallery arena. The ideology of commanding the monolithic curves as per the design and placement of the lights was to initially conceal the heavy structural members at the site as well as provide a design harmony to the viewers path of the latest lighting and art design trends at offer .

© Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav

Design Scheme
Entering the gallery through an opening in the monolithic facade, the arch like curves continue to the interior and gently merge into a clean white space for exhibiting the lights via the artworks. The open areas in the gallery offer a wide space for themed lighting exhibition, while the gently curved partitions draw people into the space and guides them naturally further into the other various light gallery.

Sketch 01
Sketch 01
Sketch 02
Sketch 02

The solid expression of the exterior section continually merges with a carved out interior and increases the sculptural appearance of the interior section of this gallery. Multiple arches altering in size and orientation create a continuous, gentle curve which becomes a sculptural interpretation of the sculpturesque lighting with the paintings exhibited in the background gallery arena.

© Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav

Within the arches, the entrance sculpture inhabits an information desk, an experiential room and the main circulation staircase, which guides visitors to the basement with a lighting arena gallery while screening the employees official area on the other hand.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The idea was simple , to create the right blend of art and architecture with the overlapping of the customizable light design solutions and provide an overwhelming artistic experience to the viewers and the buyers.

© Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav
Cite: "The Light-Art Gallery / Renesa Architecture Design Interior" 23 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890781/the-light-art-gallery-renesa-architecture-design-interior/> ISSN 0719-8884

