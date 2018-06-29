World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Stefano Boeri Architetti China
  6. 2017
  7. Shanghai Hecheng Renovation / Stefano Boeri Architetti China

Shanghai Hecheng Renovation / Stefano Boeri Architetti China

  • 22:00 - 29 June, 2018
Shanghai Hecheng Renovation / Stefano Boeri Architetti China
© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli

  • Architects

    Stefano Boeri Architetti China

  • Location

    Jing’an District, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Stefano Boeri, Yibo Xu

  • Project Architect

    Pietro Chiodi

  • Design Coordinator

    Yifan Xu

  • Design Team

    Yitao Huang, Zhiyang Huang, Wenhai Zhu

  • Client

    Green Capital Group

  • Area

    4062.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Jing’an District of Shanghai, bordering the North-South Elevated Highway. The objective of the task is to create an innovative office and commercial complex that meets the reformed demand of working space.

© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli
Section
Section
© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli

“The light is reflected through the patio and glass wall while entering the building, bringing people comfort and warmness. We hope people who work here can easily communicate and exchange with each other in this nice vibe.” Taking the site element into account, SBA intends to incorporate the existing building with on-site natural elements and introduce generous communal and event space to foster interactions not only between tenants but also the public and the building itself.

© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli

The four-story building will host commercial display on the ground floor while upper levels are intended for creative industries. The elements of natural lighting and greenery is tight weaved into the design to provide a ground breaking spatial experience.

© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli
Diagram
Diagram
© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli

“Stefano Boeri Architetti (SBA) is trying to mitigate urban living problems by utilizing verticalisation. It is about how to use smart ways to increase people’s living experience when the space and resource are getting scarce. At the same time, we hope to make residents enjoy the precious natural landscapes in cities.” said SBA Chinese partner Dr. Yibo Xu.

© Paolo Roselli
© Paolo Roselli

About this office
Stefano Boeri Architetti China
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings China
