World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Moshe Safdie Discusses His Unbuilt Work and Timeless Meaning In Architecture

Moshe Safdie Discusses His Unbuilt Work and Timeless Meaning In Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Moshe Safdie Discusses His Unbuilt Work and Timeless Meaning In Architecture

While Moshe Safdie may be more well known for the bold forms defining his portfolio of built projects—ranging from the National Gallery of Canada and the horizontal Raffles City Chongqing to the iconic Habitat 67—the architect considers his unbuilt works as important, if not more. Safdie ponders the role of these projects and more in PLANE-SITE’s latest addition to the series Time-Space-Existence.

Save this picture!
Moshe Safdie Discusses His Unbuilt Work and Timeless Meaning In Architecture, Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE

“For those who design in order to build, not succeeding in building is not a failure,” Safdie says. “There are different reasons that things don’t get built but they form a fascinating track through one’s thoughts and career. When I review that unbuilt work, some of it is the most significant work I’ve done.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE

In the short film, he contemplates the lineage of Habitat 67. He notes that the iteration in Montreal, which still stands today, was only a fifth of the multi-site project. Proposal for sites from New York to Israel reflect his fascination for using three-dimensional building blocks as spatial components. For Safdie, looking back on these projects is crucial for orienting architecture in the present-tense. This outlook results in contemporary buildings that are a product of both the technology and spirit of the times but embedded with a timeless sense of meaning 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE
Courtesy of PLANE-SITE

This interview with Safdie is part of larger series of profiles by GAA Foundation which includes Kengo KumaTatiana Bilbao, Arata Isozaki, and Fumihiko Maki. Each month, PLAE-SITE will publish another interview leading up to the Time-Space-Existence exhibit running parallel to the Venice Architecture Biennial opening May 2018.

News via: PLANE — SITE.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Evan Pavka. "Moshe Safdie Discusses His Unbuilt Work and Timeless Meaning In Architecture" 24 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890704/moshe-safdie-discusses-his-unbuilt-work-and-timeless-meaning-in-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »