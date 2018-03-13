World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. Richard Meier Accused of Sexual Harassment by 5 Women; Temporarily Steps Down from Firm

Richard Meier Accused of Sexual Harassment by 5 Women; Temporarily Steps Down from Firm

Richard Meier Accused of Sexual Harassment by 5 Women; Temporarily Steps Down from Firm
Courtesy of Silja Magg
Courtesy of Silja Magg

The New York Times has detailed accusations of sexual harassment made by five women against architect Richard Meier. The allegations have been made by four women who have worked with Mr. Meier, including two women describing incidents which have occurred over the last ten years. A fifth woman, who did not work at the firm, details an incident with Mr. Meier in the 1980s.  

In response to the allegations put to Mr. Meier by the New York Times, the 83-year-old architect has said he will take a six-month leave of absence from his firm, and issued the following statement:"I am deeply troubled and embarrassed by the accounts of several women who were offended by my words and actions. While our recollections may differ, I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my behavior."

The full article by The New York Times, providing detailed accounts of each of the incidents, can be read here.

