RIOS House / Altamarea arquitectura

Architects Altamarea arquitectura

Location Pichilemu, Chile

Architetc in Charge Gonzalo Herreros

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Felipe Cantillana

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple asked us to built them a beach house, having in mind they wanted to start spending more time on the beach, rather than the city, with plans of one day moving in full time and make it their permanent home.

The land is a hill with spectacular view of the pacific ocean, about 200 mts from the shore. The house was designed so all of the main areas have a view of the ocean, the first floor rests over a concrete plinth which serves as a parking space and secures (attaches) the house to the ground.

We can see the exterior stairs on one side of the house, leading to a foyer, which is a hallway as well as entry hall. This foyer has a unique feature: a sliding door that separates this hallway, which receives the circulation flow, from the common areas of the house. On one hand, we have the dining area and the kitchen, the latter located to the back of the house; and on the other side, the living room area that works as a passageway towards the guest room.

Although the common areas are in the same space, we aimed for details that create privacy which allows independence, the fireplace is strategically set to distinguish living room from the dining area, as well as keeping both spaces warm at the same time. The second floor is the master bedroom, ample surrounding so the owners feel comfortable with generous spaces that compose the room, closet and bathroom. Always having in mind the panoramic views, even when in the shower. Privacy and lighting are taken into account using latticework and eaves; to the main facade we added sliding latticework partition, thus allowing control of the sunlight as desired. We also created exterior transit areas surrounding all of the house, having in mind the social events that usually occur in beach houses, thus creating a natural blend of the interior with the exterior so guests and house owners can enjoy outside activities as well. (bonfire, gazebo, barbecue, exterior shower, area for surfboards and wetsuits etc).