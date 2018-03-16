System Warehouse / Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco

+ 46

Architects Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco

Location Mehrshahr, Karaj, Alborz Province, Iran

Architect in Charge Mehran Khoshroo

Design Team Niloofar Esmaeili, Reyhane Miraftab, Nastaran Namvar, Samin Mostafaei, Pegah Zoghi, Azin Tolousham

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

Manufacturers Loading...

Mechanical Ali Ghanizade, Ali Piltan

Civil engineer Pedram Zarpak

Supervisor Javad Hadavandi

Client system ceramic IRANIAN - Payam Khalili More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is somehow a re-imagination of a prevalent industrial diagram: juxtaposing a warehouse and its administration building in a local norm steel structure.

Bringing to life the vast, but seldom perambulated area of the warehouse, and upholding its efficiency were taken into consideration. Thus it became clear that the most important matter was to avoid typical solutions, similar to the other structures in the surrounding area.

Designing a white cocoon on the whole structure was a starting point for a metamorphosis of the primary structure to make a uniform expression of a dynamic form.

Under the skeleton of the skin, lies a clear strategy: the administrative building is laid inside the warehouse space, associating a transparent cargo. Just as a box inside of a box concept.

The dialogue between these two spaces is a fluid stream of space that makes a totally new experience for its users, as being on one side of the room makes a sensation of being on the other.

The “System Warehouse” project uses a monochromatic color scheme, composed only from shades of white. The Only true colors come from the plants, as a taste of nature inside of an industrial space, and from the ceramics, that are the product of the factory for which the whole project is built to support and offer storage facilities. The warehouse and administration as intermediate space provide light and view for each other.