World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Iran
  5. Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco
  6. 2017
  7. System Warehouse / Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco

System Warehouse / Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco

  • 00:00 - 16 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
System Warehouse / Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco
Save this picture!
System Warehouse / Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco, © Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh © Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh © Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh © Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh + 46

  • Architects

    Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco

  • Location

    Mehrshahr, Karaj, Alborz Province, Iran

  • Architect in Charge

    Mehran Khoshroo

  • Design Team

    Niloofar Esmaeili, Reyhane Miraftab, Nastaran Namvar, Samin Mostafaei, Pegah Zoghi, Azin Tolousham

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

  • Mechanical

    Ali Ghanizade, Ali Piltan

  • Civil engineer

    Pedram Zarpak

  • Supervisor

    Javad Hadavandi

  • Client

    system ceramic IRANIAN - Payam Khalili
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. This project is somehow a re-imagination of a prevalent industrial diagram: juxtaposing a warehouse and its administration building in a local norm steel structure.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Bringing to life the vast, but seldom perambulated area of the warehouse, and upholding its efficiency were taken into consideration. Thus it became clear that the most important matter was to avoid typical solutions, similar to the other structures in the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

Designing a white cocoon on the whole structure was a starting point for a metamorphosis of the primary structure to make a uniform expression of a dynamic form.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

Under the skeleton of the skin, lies a clear strategy: the administrative building is laid inside the warehouse space, associating a transparent cargo. Just as a box inside of a box concept.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The dialogue between these two spaces is a fluid stream of space that makes a totally new experience for its users, as being on one side of the room makes a sensation of being on the other.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh

The “System Warehouse” project uses a monochromatic color scheme, composed only from shades of white. The Only true colors come from the plants, as a taste of nature inside of an industrial space, and from the ceramics, that are the product of the factory for which the whole project is built to support and offer storage facilities. The warehouse and administration as intermediate space provide light and view for each other.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hasan Ettefagh
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Iran
Cite: "System Warehouse / Mehran Khoshroo-olgooco" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890619/system-warehouse-mehran-khoshroo-olgooco/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »