World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. JAN TYRPEKL
  6. 2017
  7. The Cabin / JAN TYRPEKL

The Cabin / JAN TYRPEKL

  • 03:00 - 15 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Cabin / JAN TYRPEKL
Save this picture!
The Cabin / JAN TYRPEKL, © Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

© Antonín Matějovský © Antonín Matějovský © Antonín Matějovský © Antonín Matějovský + 31

  • Architects

    JAN TYRPEKL

  • Location

    , Czech Republic

  • Project Team

    Jan Luksík, Jaroslav Kejř, Pavel Štencl, Martina Požárová, Vlaďka Bockschneiderová, Martin Haushalter, Ondřej Vávra, Vladimír Vávra, Pavel Vávra, Matěj Večeřa, Berenika Suchánková, Anna Malá, Karolína Urbánková, Žaneta Krutinová, Jana Vodenková, Jan Veisser, Andrea Pernicová, Vojtěch Šaroun, Jan Stibral

  • Area

    12.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Antonín Matějovský
Save this picture!
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

Text description provided by the architects. The Shelter is an experimental wooden structure that was built on top of a former concrete bunker near to the borders of the Czech Republic and Austria. These small fortresses were built along the Czechoslovakian borders before the WWII. as a protection against Nazi Germany but they were never used. There are still thousands of these bunkers left in the Czech and Slovakian landscape.

Save this picture!
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

The discussion what to do with these concrete bunkers that lack any function is still a sensitive topic in the society. That is why we designed it as a light wooden structure that can be easily removed and that minimize the impact on the construction of the bunker. 

Save this picture!
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

Because of the character of the landscape, we decided to design the shelter as a dominant vertical volume. The building has two large windows - one facing East - the borders with Austria and the second one providing a view to the church of the nearest village. In the interior, we wanted to show that even in a small built-up area (only 12 m2) you can create a generous space. During the construction process, we added another rooftop window. 

Save this picture!
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

The principle of the construction was to minimize the material, cost and the time needed for the construction. The building is very simple and can be built by manual labor using only common tools without any technology. The project is not financed via any donations or grants. The whole building process was done thanks to the helping of friends, family, and students of Architecture who were interested to participate on this project. Anyone can build a shelter like this. Because of the logistics of the building process the shelter was first constructed at a family farm and then disassembled and transported to the site 200 km away where it was again reassembled. The building serves as a shelter and after an agreement, anyone can stay there.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Other Small Scale Czech Republic
Cite: "The Cabin / JAN TYRPEKL" 15 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890615/the-cabin-jan-tyrpekl/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »