House 007 / Lineastudio Arquiteturas

+ 24

Architects Lineastudio Arquiteturas

Location Santa Maria, Brazil

Authors Zé Barbosa, Luara Mayer, Roberta Noal, Lísian Ceolin, Giana Sperotto, Paola Borges e Verônica Viero -Linea Haus, Linea In, Linea Eco, Linea Plan.

Design Team Zé Barbosa, Luara Mayer, Roberta Noal, Ronald Jung, Giana Sperotto, Paola Borges, Raphael Ribeiro,Verônica Viero, Luzia Olivier Brand, Gabriela Brambatti, Laís Martini, Isadora Daltrozo.

Area 490.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Cristiano Bauce

Manufacturers Loading...

Electric Engº Daniel Zanini

Hydrosanitary Engº Ricier iDickel

Construction Construtora Salomone

Pool and solar heating Cemacon

Structure Sarkis Engenharia Estrutural More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the hills that surround the city of Santa Maria, the residence of contemporary character explores the materiality and takes advantage of visuals and the solar orientation. The plants of the floors are functional with large rooms that open outwards, ensuring maximum use of natural lighting and ventilation.

The full integration between the internal and external spaces is the highlight of the project, which features minimalist furniture design and sober color palette. These elements dialogue with each other giving a cohesive result and reinforces the proposed language.

The apparent concrete and the transparency of the glass add elegance to the careful composition of juxtaposed volumes. The access door is protected by the volume balance of the second floor.

The horizontality of the composition is achieved through the extension of the concrete frame of the second floor which creates an interesting relation between filled and leaked.

The volumetry of the frontage facing the garden is a continuation of the composition that happens in the frontage, that is, the apparent concrete box that forms the second floor is resting on the ground floor. The project offers as a point of compositional tension the great balance of the second floor that creates the atmosphere of the balcony.

Integration – the large social room, composed of living and dining environments, can be integrated with the kitchen, with the gourmet space or toy library, through the opening of large sliding doors. The gourmet space includes an area with barbecue grill and living room and opens onto the pool garden.

Designed specifically for the child, the toy library demonstrates her personality and has a shelf with space for toys and books. The custom woodworking, made of pine blade with colored niches, is illuminated to highlight objects. The TV background extends up to the lining which features inlaid minileds lightning resulting in starry sky effect, contributing to make the environment even more playful. The carpet pied-de-poule, from Emporio makes the base for futons.

In the couple’s suite, the highlight is the slatted panel in blond beige wood that lines the entire wall and divides the environments of the dormitory and the bath. A fixed glass integrates the suite with the hot tub. In composition details, Terni leather rug, from Salvatore and Alvorada balcony armchair, from the designer Carlos Motta, to enjoy the privileged view of the hills that surround the city of Santa Maria.

In the daughter’s suite, the color palette features white base and romantic wallpaper lining all the walls. The vertical element leaked shelters the TV, and contemplates closed and open niches, organizing the sleeping and dressing spaces. Upholstered headboard and set of bedspread and pillows in the shades of pistachio green make up harmoniously with the gradient pink of the bathroom furniture and details, like the classic mirror and the drawers in the space for makeup. The pendant on the side of the bed is the Rodes, Bertolucci.

In the pool garden, the species chosen follow the tropicality of the frontal garden. Imperial Palms and Phoenix Palm Trees appear around the pool. One ÁcerPalmatum stands out next to the balcony and, in the concrete vases, appear Patas-de-Elefante and a Jabuticabeira. The pool was lined with Hijau natural stone and in the surrounding cement floor Solarium and wooden deck.