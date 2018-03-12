Drone Flyover Shows Construction Progress on Disney's Star Wars Theme Parks

Construction is well underway on Disney’s much anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme parks planned for both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland, California.

A new drone video released by Disney Parks shows that many of the California park’s landscape and architectural elements – including mountains spires, towers and domes – are already in place. Inspired by the real-world land- and cityscapes of Istanbul and Morocco, the park will evoke the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, a remote trade outpost located along old sub-lightspeed trade routes.

Attractions will include a simulation that allows you to pilot a mission on the Millenium Falcon, an immersive adventure into a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, and a version of the famous Cantina found in the city of Mos Eisley.

Check out the video below: