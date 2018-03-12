World
i

  ArchDaily
  News
  3. Drone Flyover Shows Construction Progress on Disney's Star Wars Theme Parks

Drone Flyover Shows Construction Progress on Disney's Star Wars Theme Parks

Drone Flyover Shows Construction Progress on Disney's Star Wars Theme Parks
via Disney Parks
via Disney Parks

Construction is well underway on Disney’s much anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme parks planned for both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland, California.

A new drone video released by Disney Parks shows that many of the California park’s landscape and architectural elements – including mountains spires, towers and domes – are already in place. Inspired by the real-world land- and cityscapes of Istanbul and Morocco, the park will evoke the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, a remote trade outpost located along old sub-lightspeed trade routes.

Attractions will include a simulation that allows you to pilot a mission on the Millenium Falcon, an immersive adventure into a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, and a version of the famous Cantina found in the city of Mos Eisley.

Check out the video below:

Disney Unveils Plans for "Immersive" Star Wars Resort and New Theme Park Animation

At the D23 Expo this past weekend, Disney announced plans for a new Star Wars hotel and resort at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and revealed an animation of the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park that will bring the beloved galaxy into the present and not-so-far-away.

