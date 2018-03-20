World
Landscape Representation: The Role of Architectural Plans in Parks and Public Spaces

  • 08:00 - 20 March, 2018
  • by
  • Translated by Marina Gosselin
Landscape Representation: The Role of Architectural Plans in Parks and Public Spaces
Landscape Representation: The Role of Architectural Plans in Parks and Public Spaces, Parque Zaryadye Plan / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Parque Zaryadye Plan / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Frequently imperceptible to the inhabitant, the architectural plans of landscape designs are unquestionably the best tool for understanding certain relationships between elements and the strategic organization of the work. They are therefore an essential part of any good architecture project.

The distribution and type of vegetation, topography levels, the relationships between the preexisting urban or natural context, the possible routes and incorporated activities, and the materiality and the dimensional precision required for its construction are some of the considerations that are usually reiterated in this type of representation.

The result permits the communication of intentions in an organized way, while clearly exposing the concerns of the authors; for this reason, we invite you to review a series of different examples of architectural plans of public spaces that enables a comprehensive approach to the role of each project.

Şışhane Park / SANALarc

Parque Şışhane Plan/ SANALarc. Image via SANALarc
Parque Şışhane Plan/ SANALarc. Image via SANALarc

Development Banks of the Meurthe / Atelier Cite Architecture

Atelier Cite Architecture Plan. Image via Atelier Cite Architecture
Atelier Cite Architecture Plan. Image via Atelier Cite Architecture

Bologna Shoah Memorial / SET

Memorial Bologna Shoah Plan / SET. Image via SET
Memorial Bologna Shoah Plan / SET. Image via SET

Piedra Tosca Park / RCR Arquitectes

Planta de Parque de Piedra Tosca / RCR Arquitectes. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes
Planta de Parque de Piedra Tosca / RCR Arquitectes. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes

Music Park in Sevilla / Costa Fierros Arquitectos

The Park of Music Plan / Costa Fierros Arquitectos. Image via Costa Fierros Arquitectos
The Park of Music Plan / Costa Fierros Arquitectos. Image via Costa Fierros Arquitectos

St Johannesplan & The Konsthall Square / White

St Johannesplan & La Plaza Konsthall Plan / White. Image via White
St Johannesplan & La Plaza Konsthall Plan / White. Image via White

Urdanibia Square / SCOB

Plaza Urdanibia Plan / SCOB. Image via SCOB
Plaza Urdanibia Plan / SCOB. Image via SCOB

Almazan Main Square / ch+qs arquitectos

Plaza Mayor de Almazán Plan / CH+QS arquitectos. Image via CH+QS arquitectos
Plaza Mayor de Almazán Plan / CH+QS arquitectos. Image via CH+QS arquitectos

Calafell Castle Arqueological Park / BQC Arquitectes

Calafell Castle Aqueological Park Plan / BQC Arquitectes. Image via BQC Arquitectes
Calafell Castle Aqueological Park Plan / BQC Arquitectes. Image via BQC Arquitectes

Squares In Puigcerdà / Pepe Gascón

Plazas de Puigcerdà Plan / Pepe Gascón. Image via Pepe Gascón
Plazas de Puigcerdà Plan / Pepe Gascón. Image via Pepe Gascón

Plaza Huerto San Agustín / Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo

Plaza Huerto San Agustín Plan / Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo. Image via Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo
Plaza Huerto San Agustín Plan / Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo. Image via Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo

Plaza Santa Clara / Municipal District of Metropolitan Quito

Plaza Santa Clara Plan / Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito. Image via Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito
Plaza Santa Clara Plan / Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito. Image via Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito

Mercado del Born Square / Vora

Born Market area plan / Vora. Image via Vora
Born Market area plan / Vora. Image via Vora

Plaza de Cisneros / Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez

Plaza de Cisneros Plan / Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez. Image via Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez
Plaza de Cisneros Plan / Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez. Image via Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez

La Loma Del Calvario / Ariasrecalde

La Loma Del Calvario Plan / Ariasrecalde. Image via Ariasrecalde
La Loma Del Calvario Plan / Ariasrecalde. Image via Ariasrecalde

Täby Torg / Polyform

Täby Torg Plan / Polyform. Image via Polyform
Täby Torg Plan / Polyform. Image via Polyform

SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV

Planta de SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image Cortesía de MVRDV
Planta de SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image Cortesía de MVRDV

Children's Bicentennial Park / ELEMENTAL

Infancy Bicentennial Park Plan / ELEMENTAL. Image via ELEMENTAL
Infancy Bicentennial Park Plan / ELEMENTAL. Image via ELEMENTAL

Promenada / Enota

Promenade Plan / Enota. Image via Enota
Promenade Plan / Enota. Image via Enota

Israels Plads Square / Sweco Architects + COBE

Plaza Israel Plads Plan / Sweco Architects + COBE. Image via Sweco Architects + COBE
Plaza Israel Plads Plan / Sweco Architects + COBE. Image via Sweco Architects + COBE

España Library / Giancarlo Mazzanti

España Library Park Plan / Giancarlo Mazzanti. Image via Giancarlo Mazzanti
España Library Park Plan / Giancarlo Mazzanti. Image via Giancarlo Mazzanti

Praça das Artes / Brasil Arquitetura

Plaza de las Artes Plan / Brasil Arquitetura. Image via Brasil Arquitetura
Plaza de las Artes Plan / Brasil Arquitetura. Image via Brasil Arquitetura

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

Park ‘n’ Play Plan / JAJA Architects. Image via JAJA Architects
Park ‘n’ Play Plan / JAJA Architects. Image via JAJA Architects

Desert Plaza In Barakaldo / NO.MAD

Desert Plaza In Barakaldo Plan / NO.MAD. Image via NO.MAD
Desert Plaza In Barakaldo Plan / NO.MAD. Image via NO.MAD

