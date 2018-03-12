World
New Rendering Shows Off the Final Design of BIG's Twisting High Line Towers as Construction Moves Forward

New Rendering Shows Off the Final Design of BIG's Twisting High Line Towers as Construction Moves Forward
New Rendering Shows Off the Final Design of BIG's Twisting High Line Towers as Construction Moves Forward, © DBOX
© DBOX

Construction is moving along quickly on The Eleventh, BIG’s twisting residential towers located near Chelsea Piers on New York City’s High Line park.

A new rendering released of the project shows the design in its final form (developed through a series of iterations), standing out even amongst notable neighbors including Frank Gehry’s IAC Building, Jean Nouvel’s 100 11th Avenue and Foster + Partners’ 551 West 21st Street.

Comprised of a podium and two twisting bronze and travertine-clad towers, connected by a skybridge, The Eleventh will span the entire block between 17th and 18th streets and 10th and 11th avenues. The towers will house a total of 236 residences as well as the “Six Senses New York” Spa Hotel.

Learn more about the building in our previous coverage, here, and the official building website.

BIG's Twisting Towers along the High Line Will Contain Condos & a Luxury Hotel

BIG's planned residential complex along the High Line in New York has gone through multiple iterations since its unveiling last November. Now, in its latest form of two twisting towers rising from a split podium, the project is receiving a new name and key program piece.

News Architecture News
