New Rendering Shows Off the Final Design of BIG's Twisting High Line Towers as Construction Moves Forward

Construction is moving along quickly on The Eleventh, BIG’s twisting residential towers located near Chelsea Piers on New York City’s High Line park.
A new rendering released of the project shows the design in its final form (developed through a series of iterations), standing out even amongst notable neighbors including Frank Gehry’s IAC Building, Jean Nouvel’s 100 11th Avenue and Foster + Partners’ 551 West 21st Street.
Comprised of a podium and two twisting bronze and travertine-clad towers, connected by a skybridge, The Eleventh will span the entire block between 17th and 18th streets and 10th and 11th avenues. The towers will house a total of 236 residences as well as the “Six Senses New York” Spa Hotel.
