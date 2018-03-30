World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Italy
  5. Tomas Ghisellini Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Meridionale Fondiaria Real Estate HQ / Tomas Ghisellini Architects

Meridionale Fondiaria Real Estate HQ / Tomas Ghisellini Architects

  • 13:00 - 30 March, 2018
Meridionale Fondiaria Real Estate HQ / Tomas Ghisellini Architects
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

© Tomas Ghisellini © Tomas Ghisellini © Tomas Ghisellini © Tomas Ghisellini + 21

  • Architects

    Tomas Ghisellini Architects

  • Location

    73100 Lecce, Province of Lecce, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Tomas Ghisellini, Alice Marzola, Lucrezia Alemanno, Daniele Francesco Petralia

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

Text description provided by the architects. Meridionale Fondiaria originates from the common intentions of two young entrepreneurs who in 1980 decided to build together their idea of real estate agency, thus laying the foundations of what would become the reference franchise for the city of Lecce and all of the Salento region.

© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

Today, Meridionale Fondiaria Real Estate can count on thousands of operations and a dense network of collaborators and agencies located in a vast area of Puglia.

Professionalism, passion, transparency and integrity. These are the founding values of the brand, as well as the key concepts that have guided the design of the new headquarters, established within one of the most prestigious historic buildings in the capital of the Italian Baroque.

Meridionale Fondiaria Real Estate HQ / Tomas Ghisellini Architects, © Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

A space conceived such as what draws on the sphere of the most profound personal intimacy: the home.

Facade
Facade
Section
Section

A domestic meeting place where barriers dissolve in the light of visually fragile and almost imperceptible partitions. An environment where information is clear and shared, as a common heritage; where occlusive separations fall and glances get lost through crystalline visuals; where rooms are large as a sigh of relief and at the same time soft, welcoming, rational and extraordinarily simple.

© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

The project rewrites the succession of traditional home spaces and in a completely innovative scheme for the real estate brokerage activities, evoking in its articulation a bunch of contemporary living spaces. The small "village" of functional and mysterious volumes becomes the undisputed protagonist of the grand, giving the inner environments different levels of visual permeability.

© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

Large soundproof crystal sheets allow an efficient separation of the sales rooms, protecting the privacy of buyers and at the same time preserving the extreme transparency of the living spaces. A familiar and comfortable place to feel home, dream home, buy a home.

© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Italy
Cite: "Meridionale Fondiaria Real Estate HQ / Tomas Ghisellini Architects" 30 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890557/meridionale-fondiaria-real-estate-hq-tomas-ghisellini-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

