World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. China
  5. Wutopia Lab
  6. 2017
  7. His House and Her House / Wutopia Lab

His House and Her House / Wutopia Lab

  • 22:00 - 13 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
His House and Her House / Wutopia Lab
Save this picture!
His House and Her House / Wutopia Lab, © CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

© CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images + 22

  • Architects

    Wutopia Lab

  • Location

    Dameisha, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Lead Architects

    Ting Yu

  • Project Architect

    Zhilin Mu

  • Design Team

    Shengrui Pu, Dali Pan

  • Area

    226.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Wutopia Lab was invited by Shenzhen Biennale to rejuvenate the building NO.4 and building NO.5 in Dameisha Village.

The urban-village is a slum with Chinese characteristics. Architects hope to break the invisible limit between the city and the village through the activation of the site.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The most basic human desire is to exist and live.

Through the reflection on the case, Wutopia Lab found that public kitchens are mostly in the charge of men, while women remain the main role in family kitchens.

Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

His House
We use blue to paint Building NO.5 façade, blue is a symbol of survival and competition. The interior refers to Matisse's paintings, painting the walls green in correspondence to blue ceiling and floor. Building 5 has three rooms and a public restroom. Using triangles that appear on the doorknob and the door hole as the motif reinforces the masculine character.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The desire for survival forces people to develop the ability to preserve food for longer, and human invents bacon and wine. Salt fields have a long history of bacon, and in this male house, bacon become the first exhibit. We made a white secret room with sky light, and the floor is covered with white salt to show the history of salt fields. In the main interior space, we set up beer ponds, and the whole wall is decorated with empty beer bottles, which reveals the theme of "Wine Pool Meat Forest".

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Her House
The sensitivity, delicacy, delicacy of the existence created by women and man desire for existence contribute to the duality of each other. Carefully compared among the different pink colors and deciding to use light pink as the follow of green and using pink to brush all over building 4.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The rejuvenation of building 4 and 5 retains the original irregular window’s open, which is open according to the needs of different tenants at different times. Instead, these irregular windows create liveliness on the facade. The shutter doors were also turned into large glass windows, and the building opened to the square, allowing viewers to observe each other.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
Her house axonometric
Her house axonometric
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The patio is covered by pink rock salt, a hint of foundation contrasted with building No.5 before entering the pink house, it reinforced femininity character by a semicircular motif that appeared on the doorknob and in a doorway that connected with different spaces. The architect made holes in the walls of the original independent room, making space connect with each other freely. The intersecting of the doors holes caused the labyrinth’s hallucinations of in the room.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The curtain that like veil wrapped facade, implying the introversion of female life, and creating a new facade in front of the original balcony, on which a thick level is created.

The House of desire is the Manifesto of the Village in the City trying to regenerate the urban-village shows a life attitude of using local material and using originally. It's rough but full of vitality. Color is involved in the urban-village, pink represents women, and blue represents men, inherited the urban-village’s courage without worry, Painting pink and blue was not the idea that referring to nothing. They had been existed in the city as insulation materials for a long time.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
Cite: "His House and Her House / Wutopia Lab" 13 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890513/his-house-and-her-house-wutopia-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

欲望之屋 / Wutopia Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »