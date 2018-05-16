Chongqing Awe-inspiring Bar / B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Liajia Wharf, Jiangbei District, Chongqing. The design includes indoor and facade renovation. The facade is made of black carbonized wood and copper bars, and is understated and restrained in the bustling downtown. Handmade gray brick floor extends from the outside to the interior, bringing the city's breath to weaken the border, is a welcome gesture. The openable facade windows project the views and lights of the store into the city and relax the nightlife to the city.

Long table of sleepers extends through the window from the outside to the end of the room, running through the space. Through the different sizes and splicing way, the design blend sofa, long table, bar and other different areas. The concise form contains the functional and spatial changes. The natural texture of sleepers, giving people a rough and warm feeling. Another design highlight is a metal box suspended above the first floor bar.The box is surrounded by perforated steel plates of different colors.

The industrial atmosphere of the steel plate and the cordial wood form a strong contrast and collision.As a two-story room area, each box uses different scales and windows to adapt to different spatial needs, rich changes make each box full of personality. When Guests are entering, the light in the box is revealed through the gap and create a dialogue with the light outside. Indoor and outdoor, open and intimate margins, fusing through the language of material and space together. Walk into the awe-inspiring bar from the hustle and bustle of the city as if walking into a quiet and fun corner and enjoying another urban rhythm.