World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Power on Campus - Harvard Energy Facility Showcases the Beauty of Infrastructure

Power on Campus - Harvard Energy Facility Showcases the Beauty of Infrastructure

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Power on Campus - Harvard Energy Facility Showcases the Beauty of Infrastructure
Save this picture!
Power on Campus - Harvard Energy Facility Showcases the Beauty of Infrastructure, Night view. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates
Night view. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates

On a prominent, highly visible site within Harvard University’s Allston Campus, a celebration of the beauty of infrastructure is beginning to take shape. Designed by Boston-based Leers Weinzapfel Associates, the 58,000 square foot Allston Campus District Energy Facility (DEF) represents a new, highly efficient infrastructure typology, delivering electricity and water for the campus, whilst simultaneously showcasing the intricate complexity of engineering and design.

Night view. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates View across the river. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates Daytime view. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates East elevation. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates + 4

Save this picture!
Daytime view. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates
Daytime view. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates

The scheme places an emphasis on publicizing an often-hidden infrastructure. The façade of the DEF is dominated by a wrapping of metal fins, alternating between varying degrees of openness to frame views of various equipment areas within. On the public face, the fins are raised above ground level to reveal the main equipment hall, inviting the public to observe a complicated system of chillers, boilers, piping, pumps and flues. Appropriate for a science and engineering campus, the scheme serves as a teaching tool for the university – a working exhibit of the invisible nodes and arteries which support the living environment.

Save this picture!
East elevation. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates
East elevation. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates

At the core of the Leers Weinzapfel scheme is a dedication towards efficiency and resilience. Equipment systems will be elevated above flood level to enable continuous operation of the facility even in the event of electrical grid failure, whilst a chilled water reserve tank provides thermal energy. On an urban scale, the compact cubic form of the scheme maximizes flexibility for future development, whilst maintaining a bold, refined presence.

Save this picture!
View across the river. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates
View across the river. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates

The realization of the new District Energy Facility will enhance reliability and resiliency and maximize the use of academic space… it will actively support the academic growth of Harvard’s expanding Allston campus – Jane Weinzapfel FAIA, Principal, Leers Weinzapfel Associates.

With construction underway, the Harvard University Allston Campus District Energy Facility is due for completion in 2019.

News via: Leers Weinzapfel Associates.

East Regional Chilled Water Plant / Leers Weinzapfel Associates

19 Text description provided by the architects. On a prominent site between campus and city, this critically important large infrastructure facility fits comfortably among its smaller academic neighbors, preserves an important green space, and frames the gateway for a new campus entry.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News Sustainability
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Power on Campus - Harvard Energy Facility Showcases the Beauty of Infrastructure" 15 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890489/power-on-campus-harvard-energy-facility-showcases-the-beauty-of-infrastructure/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »