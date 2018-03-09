World
Rafael Viñoly Architects' NoMad Residential Tower 277 Fifth Tops Out in New York City

Rafael Viñoly Architects' NoMad Residential Tower 277 Fifth Tops Out in New York City
Save this picture!
Left image courtesy of Rafael Viñoly Architects. Left image via Field Condition
Left image courtesy of Rafael Viñoly Architects. Left image via Field Condition

Rafael Viñoly Architects’ 277 Fifth has topped out at its full height of 663 feet, making it one of the tallest towers in the relatively low-lying NoMad area of Manhattan.

The 55-story condominium tower, located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 30th Street, features a restrained facade design composed of lightweight, reinforced, Indigo-colored cast concrete panels that were custom fabricated in Finland. As the building rises, its elevations are punctured by four unique ‘loggias’ that give residents of those units a space for outdoor dining and leisure. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Rafael Viñoly Architects
Courtesy of Rafael Viñoly Architects

277 Fifth Avenue contains a total of 130 one- to four-bedroom residences, including the four Loggia Residences and three penthouse units with ceilings height of 13 or more feet. Interiors have been designed by Jeffrey Beers International.

 Architectural photography blog Field Condition recently captured the building after its topping out, showing off the facade system and truly inspiring skyline views from upper level units. Check out the whole photoseries, here.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Rafael Viñoly Architects' NoMad Residential Tower 277 Fifth Tops Out in New York City" 09 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890478/rafael-vinoly-architects-nomad-residential-tower-277-fifth-tops-out-in-new-york-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

