Rafael Viñoly Architects' NoMad Residential Tower 277 Fifth Tops Out in New York City

Rafael Viñoly Architects’ 277 Fifth has topped out at its full height of 663 feet, making it one of the tallest towers in the relatively low-lying NoMad area of Manhattan.

The 55-story condominium tower, located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 30th Street, features a restrained facade design composed of lightweight, reinforced, Indigo-colored cast concrete panels that were custom fabricated in Finland. As the building rises, its elevations are punctured by four unique ‘loggias’ that give residents of those units a space for outdoor dining and leisure.

277 Fifth Avenue contains a total of 130 one- to four-bedroom residences, including the four Loggia Residences and three penthouse units with ceilings height of 13 or more feet. Interiors have been designed by Jeffrey Beers International.

