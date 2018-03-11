World
  15 Bars That Combine Texture, Lighting, and Materials to Perfection

15 Bars That Combine Texture, Lighting, and Materials to Perfection

© Yann Deret
© Yann Deret

© studiovd.gr © Frank Herfort © Yuri Palmin © Imagen Subliminal

Bars are the perfect meeting place to finish the day in the company of friends and a few drinks. The relaxed atmosphere and lighting allow intimate discussions around tables, while the social butterflies can instead meet around the focal element of the space, the bar.

The atmosphere provoked by the mixture of textures, smells, materials, and darkness—ideally accompanied by a cocktail menu—is an essential component in helping us find our favorite watering holes. Read on for a selection of 15 incredible examples of this typology, with images by prominent photographers such as Frank HerfortSerena Eller Vanicher, and Yann Deret

Andrew Pogue

Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design

© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

David Schreyer

Archeology in a Jazz Club / Büro KLK

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Frank Herfort

Holy Fox Café / Mikhail Kozlov

© Frank Herfort
© Frank Herfort

Hou de Sousa

Dim Sum Bar / Hou de Sousa

Cortesía de Hou de Sousa
Cortesía de Hou de Sousa

studiovd.gr

Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture

© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr

Imagen Subliminal

12,000 Pink-Painted Wooden Sticks / Ideo arquitectura

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Serena Eller Vanicher

Be.Re / Filippo Bombace

© Serena Eller Vanicher
© Serena Eller Vanicher

Dick Liu

NOC Coffee Co. / Studio Adjective

© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu

Yann Deret

Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes

© Yann Deret
© Yann Deret

João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Restaurant 560 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Cortesía de João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Cortesía de João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Yuri Palmin

Iskra / Nowdays office

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

Robot 3 Studio

Ideal Space / Robot 3

© Robot 3 Studio
© Robot 3 Studio

Jonathan Leijonhufvud

LIEVITO - Gourmet Pizza and Bar / MDDM STUDIO

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Jonathan Friedman / Partisans

Bar Raval / Partisans

© Jonathan Friedman / Partisans
© Jonathan Friedman / Partisans

Denilson Machado / MCA

Nosotros Bar / Studio Otto Felix

© Denilson Machado / MCA
© Denilson Machado / MCA
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Bars That Combine Texture, Lighting, and Materials to Perfection" [15 Bares que combinan texturas, iluminación y materiales a la perfección] 11 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890469/15-bars-that-combine-texture-lighting-and-materials-to-perfection/> ISSN 0719-8884

