The Second Skin / LUKSTUDIO

  • 19:00 - 5 April, 2018
The Second Skin / LUKSTUDIO
© Grischa Rueschendorf
© Grischa Rueschendorf

© Grischa Rueschendorf

  • Interiors Designers

    LUKSTUDIO

  • Location

    18 Tai Koo Shing Rd, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

  • Design Director

    Christina Luk

  • Design Team

    Alba Beroiz Blazquez, Jinhong Cai, Sarah Wang, Yiren Ding, and Mamo He

  • Area

    73.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Grischa Rueschendorf

  • Millwork Manufacturer

    Shenzhen G&K Development Company Limited

  • Site Work and Installation

    WCPHK
Text description provided by the architects. Regina Miracle is a lingerie brand that prides itself on its innovative and technological approach to design and manufacture of underwear and sportswear.  Commissioned to revamp its store identity, Lukstudio draws inspiration from the seamless and lightweight lingerie and translates the idea of “a smooth second skin” into a physical space.

Plan
Plan

Located at the City Plaza Mall in Hong Kong, The 73-sqm site is a rectangular box with a column at the storefront. The straight edges are firstly softened into curves and the original central obstacle is hidden inside a stack of circular tiers, smoothing the two points of entry.

© Grischa Rueschendorf
© Grischa Rueschendorf

All surfaces are then finished with wood veneer panels and light oak flooring. The warm base tone not only ensures a cozy atmosphere, but also creates an overall organic “body”. Layers of white perforated mesh wrap around the curvaceous volumes: at times cover, overlap or reveal, almost as if they are pieces of delicate garments having a playful dialogue with the wooden body. The interaction results in an inviting storefront and a fluid flow between display zones. 

© Grischa Rueschendorf
© Grischa Rueschendorf

On the right, a curved mesh leads customers through a featured product zone, displaying the selected seasonal specials and their corresponding information at the tablets below. Another two pieces of mesh surround the central tiers and shape a display area behind specifically for sports apparels.

On the left of the store, an array of display mannequins forms a spectacular gallery with the brand’s signature collection. With a mirror strategically installed at the back of the store, this subtly curved sequence appears to extend indefinitely as one walks in. Each mannequin is the focal point within a display column that organizes a thorough exhibition of a product. Details are demonstrated by rotating mannequins; the wooden tray displays matching panties and the double-decker mesh drawers underneath store other colors and textiles available for the displayed model.

At the back of the store, the sinuous wooden form embodies all the back of house spaces, and split into different tiers at times for more display possibilities.

© Grischa Rueschendorf
© Grischa Rueschendorf

Given the challenge to confront a retail typology that is commonly cluttered and repetitive, Lukstudio returns to the products themselves, deciphers the inherent qualities and formulate their spatial translations.  The tailored environment not only enriches the lingerie shopping experience, but also conveys the brand ideals on innovation, lightness and comfort to their modern clientele.

