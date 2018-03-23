World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Japan
  5. B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Guest House in Kyoto / B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Guest House in Kyoto / B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio

  • 00:00 - 23 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guest House in Kyoto / B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio
Save this picture!
Guest House in Kyoto / B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio, © Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano

© Toshiyuku Yano © Toshiyuku Yano © Toshiyuku Yano © Toshiyuku Yano + 59

  • Garden Design

    Matsuyama Landscape

  • Design Support

    Kenzo Making & Associates

  • Construction

    &S co.,ltd rockweed.inc

  • Client

    E&K
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Gojo Krasuma, Kyoto, the original house has more than 100 years history. It is a traditional timber-structure house in typical form of Kyoto house, and the main skeleton remains in good condition except for some random later rebuilt. The owner intended to transform it into a unique boutique homestay.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano

The program’s principle is to try our best to preserve as much original building as we could, and at the same time, we need to update the house to meet the demand of modern life ,which leads to a mix of old and new building style spontaneously, like a hybridism. Different from the normal homestay, we provide a small cultural exhibition museum space in the house, that is why the program is called as “He-courtyard”(合庭).

Save this picture!
1F Plan
1F Plan

Design inserts a purely modern style tunnel as the main entrance, the tunnel extends outside to the street, inside through the main house and finally reach the courtyard at the back. Thus allows visitors can look deep inside to the view of the courtyard when they pass by the street. It is the new interacting dialogue scenes which aims to express the essence of traditional Kyoto cultural – the courtyard. Except for the function of connecting different spaces, the tunnel is also served as exhibiting hall, providing a clear platform to display different kinds of old Japan collection.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano

To meet the new demands of modern life, we reorganised the interior space of the main house without destroying the original structure, we reframed the staircase and changed its direction since the old staircase was steep and narrow. In addition, we added modern bathrooms for both first and second floors, which increase the comfortability of visitors’ stay. The strengthening of original structures is also very essential. We reuse the old house’s wood planks to make the store drawers underneath the staircase, reflecting the house’s historical emotion.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano

When cleaning the back yard, we dug out many historical stone and stone cylinder and the design of backyard’s landscape is based on these stone, meanwhile, the original maple tree was kept. By combining modern and tradition style, we created a mix of Japanese style and modern style courtyard, making an infinite garden space within such a small area.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano

As for the selection of materials, we give priority to logs and soil texture coating for the main body, brass and old metal for handles and other hardcore. Aimed at keeping the original natural texture of materials, we try to continue the beauty of plainness of the old building. The combination of old timber structure and the new wooden furniture can be seem in each room, which creates an interesting scene. In a seemingly contradictory expression, we hope to lead people to experience the trace of different era of Japan in this house.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuku Yano
© Toshiyuku Yano
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Refurbishment Japan
Cite: "Guest House in Kyoto / B.L.U.E. Architecture Design Studio" 23 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890432/guest-house-in-kyoto-blue-architecture-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Toshiyuku Yano

京都百年町屋新生：Guest House 合庭 / B.L.U.E.建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »