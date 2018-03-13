World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. B.V. Doshi's Ultimate Lesson To Us

B.V. Doshi's Ultimate Lesson To Us

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
B.V. Doshi's Ultimate Lesson To Us
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Pritzker Prize Laureate, Balkrishna Doshi, has imparted many lessons through his poetic architecture. Drawing upon local craft and culture, he has created buildings that focus on community and humanity. Doshi once described design as "nothing but a humble understanding of materials, a natural instinct for solutions, and respect for nature," the philosophy evident in his architecture which combines the natural environment with a focus on the human. Here, The Leewardists illustrates one of his famous quotes and show how B.V. Doshi has inspired generations of students and practitioners in the universal values he displays in his architecture.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters. 

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram or visit their website

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: The Leewardists. "B.V. Doshi's Ultimate Lesson To Us" 13 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890423/bv-doshis-ultimate-lesson-to-us/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »