World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Electric Planes and Driverless Cars: Plans Unveiled for World's First Energy-Positive City Airport

Electric Planes and Driverless Cars: Plans Unveiled for World's First Energy-Positive City Airport

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Electric Planes and Driverless Cars: Plans Unveiled for World's First Energy-Positive City Airport
Save this picture!
Electric Planes and Driverless Cars: Plans Unveiled for World's First Energy-Positive City Airport, Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Courtesy of Forbes Massie

In an era defined by globalization, and ‘speed-driven economies,’ urban environments are becoming more entwined with airports, giving rise to an architectural phenomenon of the ‘Aerotropolis’ across the world. In OsloNorwegian firms Haptic Architects and Nordic Office of Architecture have aimed higher, seeking to design the world’s first energy-positive airport city for the Norwegian capital.

Courtesy of Forbes Massie Courtesy of Haptic Architects Courtesy of Forbes Massie Courtesy of Forbes Massie + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Haptic Architects
Courtesy of Haptic Architects

The 4 million-square-meter Oslo Airport City (OAC) masterplan embodies the Norwegian government’s ambition to move from an oil-based economy to one powered by renewable energy. Embracing low carbon features and green technologies, the Airport City will have the capacity to sell surplus energy to surrounding buildings. More than a city of present abilities, the scheme will serve as a test-bed for future technologies, including electric driverless cars, auto-lighting, smart waste, and perhaps most ambitiously, a fleet of electric aircraft.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Courtesy of Forbes Massie

Oslo Airport City will be a catalyst for high-value economic activity in Norway. We expect it to deliver long-term, highly skilled jobs creating science and technology-based products. As long-term city developers with focus on sustainable, innovative solutions, we believe the future of airport city development in Norway and Oslo is not a matter of if, but when! – Thor Thoeneie, Managing Director, Oslo Airport City

More than a playground for a technological age, OAC incorporates human-centred strategies for its predicted 40,000 population. Public parksgreen spaces and leisure centres cater to Norway’s passion for sports and outdoor activities. A car-free city centre is proposed, with citizens never more than five minutes from public transport nodes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Courtesy of Forbes Massie

This is a unique opportunity to design a new city from scratch. Using robust city planning strategies such as walkability, appropriate densities, active frontages and a car free city centre, combined with the latest developments in technology, we will be able to create a green, sustainable city of the future. – Tomas Stokke, Director, Haptic Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Courtesy of Forbes Massie

Construction of the Oslo Airport City is expected to begin in 2019, with the first buildings completed in 2022.

Oslo Airport Expansion / Nordic - Office of Architecture

82 Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Oslo-based practice Nordic-Office of Architecture, the 115,000 sqm expansion to Oslo Airport sets new standards in sustainability. The competition-winning design, which uses snow as a coolant, has achieved the world's first BREEAM 'Excellent' sustainability rating for an airport building.

News via: Haptic Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Electric Planes and Driverless Cars: Plans Unveiled for World's First Energy-Positive City Airport" 08 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890410/electric-planes-and-driverless-cars-plans-unveiled-for-worlds-first-energy-positive-city-airport/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »