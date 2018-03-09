World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Belgium
  5. Crahay & Jamaigne
  6. 2017
  7. Habitation Lecoq / Crahay & Jamaigne

Habitation Lecoq / Crahay & Jamaigne

  • 05:00 - 9 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Habitation Lecoq / Crahay & Jamaigne
Save this picture!
Habitation Lecoq / Crahay & Jamaigne, © Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

© Laurent Brandajs © Laurent Brandajs © Laurent Brandajs © Laurent Brandajs + 23

  • Architects

    Crahay & Jamaigne

  • Location

    6600 Bastogne, Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Jean-François Crahay & Guy Jamaigne

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Laurent Brandajs
Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

Text description provided by the architects. The wood frame housing is located on the edge of subdivision.

The interior levels have been studied in order to perfectly record the volume in the slight elevation of the ground.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

The environment and sunshine induced two open facades opposed to two very closed facades.

The black "planes" slid into the wood siding break down the surfaces according to the functions and accentuate the graphic side of the whole. They guide the visitor in his path and in his architectural reading.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

The recessed entrance and the covered terrace extend the third dimension of the outgrowth volume and the terrace.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

The interior is standardized by a solid wood flooring. The spaces are defined by integrated white furniture and personalized by touches of solid wood and black.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Belgium
Cite: "Habitation Lecoq / Crahay & Jamaigne" 09 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890406/habitation-lecoq-crahay-and-jamaigne/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »