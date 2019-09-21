Read Cafe / Gengshang Design

+ 27

Interiors Designers Gengshang Design

Location Futian, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Category Store

Lead Architects Liangchao Li, Zhigang Wen, Yuanman Huang

Design Team Wenjuan Zhong, Weifang Xiang

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Miangui Huang

Text description provided by the architects. Song Emperor Zhao Hengyun said: "Rich families do not have to buy fertile farmland, the book itself contains thousand acres of millet; no need to build house to be a home, the book itself owns gold houses."

Today's growing science and technology has made people increasingly farther away from the scent of the book, immersed in the virtual cold electronic world. Fortunately, this "Golden House", like a star of fire, brings the tip temperature for the paper, which the electronic screen cannot replace, back to the public.

Read Cafe ', is a comprehensive space for reading, educating and drinking. The look of the entrance is a pure white minimalist block. Red LOGO, like a red seal at the end of the book cover, suddenly attracts people to the wonderful world inside the book.

Moving forward, the entire body is surrounded instantly by gray tone’s refreshing feeling, the whole world is reflected in silver stainless steel. In a small area, drinking a cup of coffee, here, a breath is elegant and steady. Extravagant tea fragrance mixed in the air, giving the viewer a bass symbol for first repress then develop - in front of the warm colors of the light blowing, the book is about to play the climactic melody.

Book bar is the core. People are surrounded by warm and bright wood color. Looking around, there are countless layers of shelves, layers of peaks, like towering into the clouds. Thousands of books lean against each other, suddenly tilted lined up left or right, really should have the scenery of the ancient poetry: thousands of millet in the fields, swinging by the wind. Looking intently, this scene seems unreal, because it is the clear reflection of stainless steel on the ceiling. Real or unreal, let people can not help but indulge in the line from the book and its incense.

Go up by the staircases, things turn simple from complicated. The blooming light coming from the wooden staircases, lead people to the education and office space on the second floor. Clean and elegant, square and transparent. A song will be stopped; notes slowly stop in the clouds - matte glass, light wood, and black stone; such as ink, slowly depressing the last stroke.

At this point, close the book, if there is still music remained lingering around the beams.