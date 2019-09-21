World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Gengshang Design
  6. 2017
  7. Read Cafe / Gengshang Design

Read Cafe / Gengshang Design

  • 19:00 - 21 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Read Cafe / Gengshang Design
Save this picture!
Read Cafe / Gengshang Design, © Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

© Miangui Huang © Miangui Huang © Miangui Huang © Miangui Huang + 27

  • Interiors Designers

    Gengshang Design

  • Location

    Futian, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Liangchao Li, Zhigang Wen, Yuanman Huang

  • Design Team

    Wenjuan Zhong, Weifang Xiang

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Miangui Huang
Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Text description provided by the architects. Song Emperor Zhao Hengyun said: "Rich families do not have to buy fertile farmland, the book itself contains thousand acres of millet; no need to build house to be a home, the book itself owns gold houses."

Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Today's growing science and technology has made people increasingly farther away from the scent of the book, immersed in the virtual cold electronic world. Fortunately, this "Golden House", like a star of fire, brings the tip temperature for the paper, which the electronic screen cannot replace, back to the public.

Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Read Cafe ', is a comprehensive space for reading, educating and drinking. The look of the entrance is a pure white minimalist block. Red LOGO, like a red seal at the end of the book cover, suddenly attracts people to the wonderful world inside the book.

Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Moving forward, the entire body is surrounded instantly by gray tone’s refreshing feeling, the whole world is reflected in silver stainless steel. In a small area, drinking a cup of coffee, here, a breath is elegant and steady. Extravagant tea fragrance mixed in the air, giving the viewer a bass symbol for first repress then develop - in front of the warm colors of the light blowing, the book is about to play the climactic melody.

Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang
Save this picture!
Interior Elevation
Interior Elevation
Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Book bar is the core. People are surrounded by warm and bright wood color. Looking around, there are countless layers of shelves, layers of peaks, like towering into the clouds. Thousands of books lean against each other, suddenly tilted lined up left or right, really should have the scenery of the ancient poetry: thousands of millet in the fields, swinging by the wind. Looking intently, this scene seems unreal, because it is the clear reflection of stainless steel on the ceiling. Real or unreal, let people can not help but indulge in the line from the book and its incense.

Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang
Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

Go up by the staircases, things turn simple from complicated. The blooming light coming from the wooden staircases, lead people to the education and office space on the second floor. Clean and elegant, square and transparent. A song will be stopped; notes slowly stop in the clouds - matte glass, light wood, and black stone; such as ink, slowly depressing the last stroke.

At this point, close the book, if there is still music remained lingering around the beams.

Save this picture!
© Miangui Huang
© Miangui Huang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gengshang Design
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "Read Cafe / Gengshang Design" 21 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890405/read-cafe-gengshang-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Miangui Huang

深圳睿德文化书吧咖啡 / 埂上设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream