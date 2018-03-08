World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United States
  5. SO-IL
  6. 2016
  7. Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL

Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL

  • 11:00 - 8 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL
Save this picture!
Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 9

  • Lead Architects Realization

    Florian Idenburg, Ilias Papageorgiou, Jing Liu, Danny Duong, Kevin Lamyuktseung, Alvaro Gomez-Selles Ferndandez

  • Lead Architects Competition

    Florian Idenburg, Ilias Papageorgiou, Jing Liu, Danny Duong, Seunghyun Kang, Nile Greenberg, Pietro Pagliaro, Andre Herrero, Madelyn Ringo, Jacopo Lugli

  • Associate Architect

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Contractor

    Whiting-Turner

  • Structural Engineer

    Rutherford & Chekene

  • Mechanical Engineer

    WSP

  • Sustainability

    WSP

  • Lighting

    Fisher Marantz Stone

  • Canopy Engineer

    Front Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at the University of California at Davis is the first contemporary arts museum for the university and for the city of Davis. Paying close attention to the museum’s many contexts, we designed an innovative organization of its architectural spaces, intermingling public areas with gallery and event space, both indoor and outdoor. The result offers a model for the future museum that is neither isolated nor exclusive, but open and permeable. Rather than a static shrine, it is a constantly evolving public event that welcomes diverse audiences.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The design amplifies the museum’s variety of arts programming and reflects the legacy of avant-garde art- making at the university, where talents like Wayne Thiebaud, Robert Arneson, and William T. Wiley were nurtured. With formal classrooms and art studios that open into the lobby, the museum is a living experiment for teaching, making, and interacting with art. Smooth zones of the corrugated façade allow for outdoor screenings and a glass-walled courtyard also functions as an outdoor sculpture gallery.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

A Grand Canopy is the museum’s signature element. We created a rolling form like an undulating quilt patchworked with aluminum beams that stretches over both the site and the building. The canopy responds to the university’s abundant natural landscape and agricultural context, echoing the grids of farming fields. As a visual signal, it also announces the museum as a new social node and emblem for the university as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Beneath the canopy, the spatial qualities of diversity and transparency underscore the museum’s democratic stance. Casually emerging at the edge of the campus, the unique form of the canopy draws visitors from a distance. The subtle interplay of light and shadow across the public plaza helps blur the boundary between civic and institutional spheres. Inside, a glass-walled lobby invites interaction, situated at the intersection of areas for viewing, learning, and making. These interconnected interior and exterior spaces create informal opportunities for experiencing art, supporting the museum’s mission to have all visitors become students.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery United States
Cite: "Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL" 08 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890404/jan-shrem-and-maria-manetti-shrem-museum-of-art-so-il/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »