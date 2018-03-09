World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Ronnie Alroy Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Z House / Ronnie Alroy Architects

Z House / Ronnie Alroy Architects

  • 02:00 - 9 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Z House / Ronnie Alroy Architects
Save this picture!
Z House / Ronnie Alroy Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron + 12

  • Construction engineer

    Meir Bahryr

  • Project menager

    Assaf Lipman

  • Landscape design

    Moran Givon
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. Natural landscape is the starting point for this spacious, sloped, 4000 sqm plot in a rural setting.  The concept maintains the gradual slope of the site. The house is traced on the landscape much like a meandering path - creating a changing dialogue between the house and its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The house is in a rural agricultural surrounding. The sloping entrance path and one-story silhouette assimilate the house to its surrounding. The orthogonal geometry of the house is wrapped in a diagonal outer geometry. The spaces between the two geometries create open, yet covered, exterior spaces which are accentuated by wood. The wood coverings create a connection with the natural landscape, while warmly absorbing and diffusing the natural light thus further blurring the distinction between interior and exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The Layout of the house is the shape of letter "Z".  The interior of the house is in a constant dialogue with the exterior landscape. The natural slope, on which this single-level house is situated, creates a changing interaction between the interior/exterior at each of its ends.  The northern end of the structure floats above the landscape. The southern end of the house digs itself into the ground creating an intimate yard.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The main wing of the house stretches from east to west. An entire glazed facade faces the sloping garden and the pool.  Glass panels slide to one side, extending the living room into the main pergola, creating a continuity for entertaining inside and outside as one expansive space. The pool extends the plane of the southern wing of the house while the land slopes downward.  Water from the pool overflows on the far side of the pool to emphasize the tension between what has been built and Nature.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The landscape retaining walls, benches and stairs are all created from exposed concrete. The plasticity of the concrete enables the constructed forms to follow the natural slope of the plot. The landscape design preserves the nature of the site’s natural slope so that the house can both appreciate and enhance the site’s nuances.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "Z House / Ronnie Alroy Architects" 09 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890391/z-house-ronnie-alroy-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »