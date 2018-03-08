World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Tamara Wibowo Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Inside Outside House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

Inside Outside House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

  • 22:00 - 8 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Inside Outside House / Tamara Wibowo Architects
Save this picture!
Inside Outside House / Tamara Wibowo Architects, © Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

© Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya + 32

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot of a hilly neighborhood in the city of Semarang, Indonesia, the house opens up to its surrounding as much as it embodies a comfortable living spaces in the interior of the house. The house, consisting of grey masses that have wood lined openings, is arranged geometrically based on functions. One mass is the living quarter, one mass is office and garage, and the other is the service quarter.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

All these masses surround a void in which an existing mango tree has been growing since tens of years ago. This void then becomes the entry point of the house. The house focuses on creating sequence of experience that brings the focus back to nature through spatial overlapping of indoor rooms and outdoor rooms and presence of light coming through skylight and large openings.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

The house has tall and wide recessed openings throughout not only to maximize visual connection to its surrounding but also to let the house breaths by bringing protected light and air into the house. The articulation of the openings allows them to create an uninterrupted and boundless relationship between outside and inside of the house. The house uses contrasted but complementary materials of warm orange wood and cool grey concrete. These materials, kept in their raw conditions, create integrity and honesty to the architecture of the house through their unique natural characteristics.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Inside Outside House / Tamara Wibowo Architects" 08 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890390/inside-outside-house-tamara-wibowo-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »